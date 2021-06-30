Cyclomedia Awarded RFP for City of Alexandria
Enabling Citywide Right of Way Asset Management
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclomedia, the leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery data and data analytics is proud to announce that it has recently been selected by City of Alexandria, LA as the vendor for their Request For Proposal (RFP) for a citywide asset management project. This extends a long-term relationship dating back to 2017 when Cyclomedia was selected as the vendor of choice for the asset inventory and management of all fire hydrants in the city.
This new project will be used to accurately review and inspect right of way assets and provide a means to update records within their GIS and CAD systems from the comfort of the office. Cyclomedia will deliver fresh, updated street level imagery, advanced terrestrial mobile LiDAR, it's best in class Street Smart™ cloud-based viewer and seamless integration into the city's workflow through GIS and CAD.
"At the end of the day, it was clear in our evaluation process that only Cyclomedia was up to the task of meeting and exceeding our requirements for this project", said Curtis Fogleman, GIS Manager for the City of Alexandria. "Their experience with the city, efficiency in data collection and speed of delivery were true differentiators. Additionally, as we go forward, we now have a common, accurate historical database where it will be easy to compare the past as we go forward into the future."
"It is gratifying that the City of Alexandria is positive in continuing to partner with us", said Joe Astroth, Cyclomedia CEO-USA. "We are proud to be aligned with such a forward-thinking government organization that embraces cutting edge technology for the sole purpose of better serving their constituents and community."
About Cyclomedia
Founded in 1980, Cyclomedia is the leading international provider of data and software solutions virtualizing the outside world accurately on-screen. Cyclomedia customers derive actionable insights from the geodata platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. Cyclomedia focuses its solutions on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction & engineering, utility & transportation, and insurance & real estate. Cyclomedia employs 270 people with US headquarters in San Rafael, CA, US operations in Madison, Wisconsin, global headquarters in The Netherlands, and global operations in Germany and Scandinavia.
