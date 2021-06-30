Cyclomedia Awarded RFP for City of Alexandria

Cyclomedia extends its leadership position in providing street level imagery to US local governments. Tweet this

"At the end of the day, it was clear in our evaluation process that only Cyclomedia was up to the task of meeting and exceeding our requirements for this project", said Curtis Fogleman, GIS Manager for the City of Alexandria. "Their experience with the city, efficiency in data collection and speed of delivery were true differentiators. Additionally, as we go forward, we now have a common, accurate historical database where it will be easy to compare the past as we go forward into the future."

"It is gratifying that the City of Alexandria is positive in continuing to partner with us", said Joe Astroth, Cyclomedia CEO-USA. "We are proud to be aligned with such a forward-thinking government organization that embraces cutting edge technology for the sole purpose of better serving their constituents and community."

About Cyclomedia

Founded in 1980, Cyclomedia is the leading international provider of data and software solutions virtualizing the outside world accurately on-screen. Cyclomedia customers derive actionable insights from the geodata platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. Cyclomedia focuses its solutions on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction & engineering, utility & transportation, and insurance & real estate. Cyclomedia employs 270 people with US headquarters in San Rafael, CA, US operations in Madison, Wisconsin, global headquarters in The Netherlands, and global operations in Germany and Scandinavia.

For more information, please visit www.cyclomedia.com.

SOURCE Cyclomedia

Related Links

cyclomedia.com

