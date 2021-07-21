Cyclomedia Wins RFQ for RAPC

Cyclomedia continues to validate its position as the leading provider of street-level imagery to local governments Tweet this

"There were numerous reasons that Cyclomedia was selected from a deep candidate field," said Jonathan Bolen – RAPC Transportation Director. "But the short version was clear, they were the only bidder who could meet the timelines of the project at the quality levels that we needed to assure that we are able to make insightful and informed decisions with confidence."

"We are absolutely committed to creating the highest value possible for our local government partners such as RAPC," said Chris Baughman, Senior Sales Director - Cyclomedia. "As urbanization exacerbates municipal challenges such as flooding, tax assessment and inventory management, we believe that our top-level quality and ability to deliver projects faster than alternatives aligns with their needs to serve their communities better."

About Cyclomedia

Founded in 1980, Cyclomedia is the leading international provider of data and software solutions virtualizing the outside world accurately on-screen. Cyclomedia customers derive actionable insights from the geodata platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. Cyclomedia focuses its solutions on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction & engineering, utility & transportation, and insurance & real estate. Cyclomedia employs 270 people with US headquarters in San Rafael, CA, US operations in Madison, Wisconsin, global headquarters in The Netherlands, and global operations in Germany and Scandinavia.

For more information, please visit www.cyclomedia.com.

SOURCE Cyclomedia

Related Links

cyclomedia.com

