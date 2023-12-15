Cyclone Ballparks Celebrates 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event with a Bang

News provided by

Cyclone Ballparks

15 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET

Premier Baseball Facility in Pecos, Texas Marks Third Year Hosting Unifying Festive Event

PECOS, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclone Ballparks in Pecos, Texas, celebrated its 25th annual Christmas tree lighting event on November 28 with a bang. This marks the third year the event was held at the park. The grand event, aired live on KIUN, included a prayer by Conrad Saldana, the National Anthem by Mrs. Courtney Henson Navarrete, the Pledge of Allegiance and Texas Pledge led by Pecos Students, Christmas Songs by Pecos Eagle High School Band, a Christmas Performance by Zavala 3rd Grade Students, a special appearance by Santa, and a magnificent firework show presented by numerous local sponsors– all before the main event, the tree lighting ceremony.

Continue Reading
Cyclone Ballparks Celebrates 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event with a Bang
Cyclone Ballparks Celebrates 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event with a Bang

Representatives from management firm Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) were also present to support the event's success. Marketing Manager Cristina Gil said, "We are so proud to have been a part of this special event again. It was a great opportunity to work with SFC to make a positive impact on the community, especially during the holidays."

The event was a huge success, with hundreds of people in attendance. The festive decorations adorning the park were a sight to behold. The crowd was invited to enjoy holiday-themed refreshments and were filled with excitement and anticipation as the tree was lit up with thousands of twinkling lights. The crowd cheered and applauded as the tree was lit up and the fireworks show began.

The event was made possible by the generous support of numerous local sponsors. Sponsors for the fireworks show included the Pecos Chamber of Commerce, TransPecos Banks, PBTISD, Blitz Services, WhiteShark, United Supermarkets, La Quinta, Best Western Swiss Clock Inn, and many more.

The event was a great way to kick off the holiday season and bring the community together. It was a night of joy and celebration and a reminder of the importance of coming together to celebrate the holidays. To celebrate the 25th year of this special event, Cyclone is hosting 25 days of events leading up to Christmas. Daily events include holiday-themed movie nights, dinner with Santa, special photo ops with Christmas characters, holiday lights drive-thru's, and much more. For more info, visit Cyclone's website or Facebook page.

About Cyclone Ballparks

Cyclone Ballparks, located in Pecos, TX, is the newest destination for elite baseball and softball events from across the Southwestern United States. At our ballparks, you will find premium turf fields, excellent hospitality, and a premium experience at any event. To learn more about us, visit playpecos.com.

Press Contact:

Cristina Gil
4329233191

SOURCE Cyclone Ballparks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.