Cyclone Pods Publishes Raw, Sample-by-Sample Lab Data for Its Nicotine-Free Vapes and Pouches

The company is releasing the laboratories, methods and individual test results behind both product lines, rather than summaries.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclone Pods today published the complete third-party laboratory results for both of its product lines, naming the testing laboratories, the analytical methods and the individual sample findings in full rather than summarizing them.

Behind Cyclone Pods' lab-transparency release: its vapes were screened by LC-MS/MS for nicotine, diacetyl and vitamin E acetate - reported not detected in 15 of 16 samples at a 0.063 µg/g threshold (Work Order #2503988). Its Focus Pouches were tested separately by ICP-MS and HPLC, with all pesticides and residual solvents not detected, heavy metals in trace ppm, and caffeine at 113% of label. The company published the labs, methods and every sample-by-sample finding in full. Cyclone Pods's nicotine-free lineup - the 20,000-puff Gust Pro vape ($20), the refillable 10,000-puff Lightning pod kit ($20) and Focus Pouches ($9.99) - now ships alongside complete third-party lab data published sample by sample. The Santa Monica company tested its vapes at ISO 17025-accredited Legend Technical Services (St. Paul, MN) and its Focus Pouches at A2LA-accredited Certified Laboratories (Burbank, CA), naming the labs, methods and individual sample results.

The company says it screened both lines for vitamin E acetate and diacetyl and is reporting the results directly. Vitamin E acetate was identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a chemical of concern in samples associated with the 2019 outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI); diacetyl is a flavoring compound that has been studied for respiratory effects in occupational settings.

Cyclone Pods' vapes — the Gust Pro and the Lightning pod system — were tested by Legend Technical Services, Inc., an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in St. Paul, Minnesota. Using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) at a detection threshold of 0.063 micrograms per gram, the laboratory reported nicotine not detected in 15 of 16 samples at that threshold, diacetyl not detected, and vitamin E acetate not detected. The findings are documented under Work Order #2503988, and the full sample-by-sample data — including the one sample in which a trace of nicotine was detected — is published.

The company's Focus Pouches were tested separately by Certified Laboratories, an A2LA-accredited facility in Burbank, California, operating under ISO 17025 standards. Using USP <561> and USP <467> methods, inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), the laboratory reported all pesticides not detected and all residual solvents not detected. Heavy metals were reported at lead 0.002 ppm, mercury 0.004 ppm, cadmium 0.004 ppm and arsenic 0.002 ppm. Caffeine measured at 113% of the labeled amount.

"In this category, what a company won't show you matters as much as what it will," said Conrad Kurth, founder and CEO of Cyclone Pods. "We sent our products to two accredited, independent laboratories, and we are publishing exactly what they reported — the methods, the thresholds and every result, sample by sample."

"Transparency only counts when it is verifiable," Kurth added. "That means naming the labs, citing the work order, and showing the numbers as the analysts recorded them rather than a rounded headline."

Cyclone Pods' vapes are formulated without added nicotine or tobacco, using USP-grade vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol with food-grade flavorings. The Gust Pro offers 20,000 puffs, USB-C recharging and 14 flavors at $20. The Lightning refillable pod system delivers 10,000 puffs per pod across 13 flavors, priced at $20 for a kit and $14 per pod. Focus Pouches, at $9.99 for a 20-count, contain ashwagandha, lion's mane, reishi, cordyceps, bacopa monnieri and guarana providing 50 mg of caffeine.

The full laboratory results are available to journalists at cyclonepods.com/pages/lab-testing-transparency and cyclonepods.com/pages/focus-pouches-lab-testing. Cyclone Pods products are available online at cyclonepods.com and in retail stores nationwide.

About Cyclone Pods

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with fulfillment in Duarte, California, Cyclone Pods is a nicotine-free, tobacco-free vape brand and maker of botanical pouches. The company makes the Gust Pro and Lightning vapes and Focus Pouches, sold online at cyclonepods.com and through retailers nationwide.

Focus Pouches are a dietary supplement. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Conrad Kurth, Cyclone Pods

(805) 298-1487

[email protected]

cyclonepods.com

SOURCE Cyclone Pods