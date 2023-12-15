Cyclopure Introduces Purefast® Home Filters with DEXSORB®

CYCLOPURE, INC.

15 Dec, 2023, 07:07 ET

Whole-Home PFAS Protection For One Cent Per Gallon

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclopure today announced the introduction of two whole-home filters, Purefast Home80 and Purefast Home20, to remove PFAS from household water. These high-capacity, point-of-entry, water filtration systems use the Company's DEXSORB adsorbent to remove PFAS to non-detect levels at a cost of one penny per gallon. Purefast Home80 is a floor-standing vessel designed to provide 80,000 gallons of PFAS-Free water before replacement. Purefast Home20 is a compact filter, compatible with Big Blue Filter housing units, with a 20,000-gallon treatment capacity.

"We are pleased to offer DEXSORB in a whole-home PFAS treatment solution for households," commented Yuhan Ling, Chief Product Officer at Cyclopure. "It's the same adsorbent that we use to remove PFAS in large-scale PFAS treatment applications. Purefast Home is the only filter unit to provide non-detect, less than 1 ppt, PFAS removal from tap water."

Filters can be easily replaced through Cyclopure's filter exchange program. Participating customers will receive 25% off the purchase of a replacement filter when they return their used filter to the Company. When a filter is returned to Chicago, spent DEXSORB media is regenerated in a process that separates and concentrates extracted PFAS. Regenerated DEXSORB is repurposed for non-drinking water uses. In a final process step, Cyclopure uses destruction technologies to fully destroy PFAS waste and prevent recontamination of the environment.

Purefast Home filters expand Cyclopure's line of DEXSORB PFAS products for the home. They join the Company's home Water Test Kit for PFAS and its Purefast® Filter for Brita countertop pitchers introduced in January 2020 and May 2022, respectively.

"With new EPA regulations of PFAS in drinking water due soon, we are excited to provide customers with a selection of advanced filtration products to protect their water at home from PFAS," said Frank Cassou, Cyclopure CEO. "EPA has said there is no safe level of PFOA or PFOS in drinking water. We agree. Our filters are designed for full removal of those chemicals to non-detect. Customers should feel secure about the water their families drink. With each Purefast Home filter, we provide customers a Cyclopure Water Test Kit at no charge to test their water."

Purefast Home filters are engineered to be compatible with any type of upstream treatment (e.g., GAC, pH neutralizers, softeners, etc.), with minimal effect on water pressure. At a service flow rate of 5 gpm and peak flow rate of 10 gpm, pressure decrease is less than 5 psi, with no impact on faucet or shower head flow rates. Both filters are compact, with Purefast Home80 measuring 6" (D) x 42" (H) and Purefast Home20 measuring 4.5" x 20", making for easy plumbing connection to the home water line.

In addition to PFOA and PFOS, Purefast Home filters have been tested for non-detect removal of PFHpA, PFHxS, PFNA, PFBS, GenX, and PFDA – covering the EPA PFAS 6 and all 7 PFAS covered by NSF ANSI 53. DEXSORB is also blended with granular activated carbon to provide chlorine reduction for taste and odor.

Purefast Home80 and Purefast Home20 filters are now available for purchase on Cyclopure's website: https://cyclopure.com/purefast-home/

About Cyclopure:
Cyclopure is a materials science and environmental engineering firm headquartered in Chicago, IL. The company has developed a novel adsorbent (tradename DEXSORB®) with high selectivity for PFAS removal, regardless of chain length, structure, or functional group. DEXSORB is being commercialized for multiple PFAS-related uses, including (i) environmental monitoring, (ii) household filtration products, and (iii) municipal + industrial treatment systems.

Media Contact:
Maribeth Broms
Phone: (312)-639-5009
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CYCLOPURE, INC.

