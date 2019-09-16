CycloPure wins $1 million PHASE II SBIR Grant

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support from NIEHS," said CycloPure Chief Science Officer Will Dichtel. "During Phase I, we demonstrated the fast kinetics and strong removal performance of DEXSORB+ against 12 short and long chain PFAS compounds. Using this funding, we will move to the next phase of preparation of our materials for water treatment installations, with a focus on engineering tests and studies of matrix effects."

Everyday there is new publicity around the crisis of PFAS contamination of drinking water and its threat to public health. Congress is holding hearings, the Secretary of Defense announced it as a Day 1 priority, and the EPA and State regulators are in a continuing cycle of lowering acceptable limits for drinking water. Recently, Michigan proposed limits of 8ppt for PFOA (1 drop in 1.25 million gallons of water) and 16ppt for PFOS.

Bottled water is not a reliable or sustainable solution. Along with many other flaws of single use bottled water, New Hampshire State officials recently found PFAS concentrations of 120ppt, 5 times the State level, in 8 brands of bottled water.

"We're thrilled to continue working with the NIEHS Superfund Research Program," said CycloPure Chief Executive Frank Cassou. "NIEHS has been a great partner; they care deeply about the issue of PFAS in domestic drinking water supplies. Funds from this award come at a great time as we push to expand field activities with our environmental and municipal partners. We do our best work removing nanoscale contaminants. The PFAS Superfund Program is in our sweet spot."

Making Water Safe - About CycloPure

Founded in 2016, CycloPure is a materials science company and a leader in water purification technologies. The company's line of DEXSORB adsorbents are based on breakthrough technology that converts renewable, corn-based cyclodextrins into highly adsorbent materials engineered to safely strip away hundreds of micropollutants, including perfluorinated compounds (PFOA and PFOS), pesticides, and pharmaceutical compounds from drinking water.

Flexible in design, CycloPure has developed two novel adsorbent formulations, DEXSORB and DEXSORB+, to address different problems of water treatment. CycloPure's DEXSORB adsorbents can be produced in varying particle sizes, allowing for use across a broad spectrum of water purification applications.

CycloPure is working with global partners to develop its DEXSORB adsorbents for commercial use in home water filtration products, food and beverage applications, and municipal drinking water and wastewater treatments. The company's soon to be released home water test kit will be the first-ever consumer test kit offered to test for PFAS contamination using easy-to-use passive sampling techniques.

For more information about CycloPure, Inc. and its mission to make water safer with novel adsorption technology, please visit www.cyclopure.com or follow CycloPure at twitter.com/cyclopure, and facebook.com/cyclopure/. For Media Inquiries, contact Frank Cassou at fcassou@cyclopure.com

NIEHS Disclaimer: "Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44ES029401. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health."

Contact: Frank Cassou

Phone: (760) 479-5744

mail: fcassou@cyclopure.com

SOURCE CycloPure, Inc.

Related Links

http://cyclopure.com

