RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cyclospora Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating a Cyclospora Outbreak in Wake County, North Carolina. The Wake County Health Department has seen 134 cyclosporiasis reported since May. Their investigation suggests that herbs and vegetables contaminated with Cyclospora parasites may be the cause of the outbreak. The herbs and vegetables at issue were sold at three local restaurants in Wake County.

Microscopic Cyclospora parasites spread when people eat food that was contaminated with human feces (stool). Cyclospora causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Cyclospora parasites. Food that is contaminated with Cyclospora parasites may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that the corporations that make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Cyclospora Lawyer Jory Lange.

