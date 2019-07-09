Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) celebrated the installation of the cyclotron for its ProBeam® Compact single-room proton therapy system at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand on June 20, 2019. HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presided over the rigging ceremony.

The cyclotron is a core piece of equipment of the ProBeam proton therapy system. This installation marks a key milestone for the first proton therapy center in Thailand. Proton therapy is an advanced form of cancer care. It uses protons, accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells, while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissues. The Varian ProBeam Compact system is a single-room system equipped with a 360-degree gantry for intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT).

"We were honored to have Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn present as we celebrated the advancement of cancer treatment in Thailand," said Dr. Chonlakiet Khorprasert, director of HPSP. "We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the installation of the cyclotron for Varian's ProBeam® Compact single-room proton therapy system."

"We were excited to be at the rigging ceremony to mark progress for cancer treatment in Thailand, as well as to celebrate this occasion with Her Royal Highness and the leadership of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital," said Kenneth Tan, president Asia Pacific, Varian. "Our Compact system provides all of the technical capabilities of our multi-room ProBeam systems and fits in small locations while still delivering high quality care without compromise."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital is a public general and tertiary referral hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. It is operated by the Thai Red Cross Society, and serves as the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University and Srisavarindhira Thai Red Cross Institute of Nursing. With an in-patient capacity of 1,435 beds, it is one of the largest hospitals in Thailand, and as one of Thailand's leading medical school affiliates, is widely considered one of the best public hospitals in the country.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

https://www.varian.com/

