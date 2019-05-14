Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at New Treatment Center in Singapore

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a ceremony in Singapore today, Varian (NYSE: VAR) announced, in partnership with Proton Therapy Pte., Ltd, the completion of the cyclotron installation for the Varian ProBeam® Compact single-room proton therapy system at Biopolis, an international biomedical research hub. The cyclotron is a core piece of equipment in the ProBeam proton therapy system. This installation marks a key milestone for the first proton therapy center in Singapore, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of cancer care. It uses protons, accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells, while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissues. The Varian ProBeam Compact system is a single-room system equipped with a 360-degree gantry for intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT).

Unlike other compact systems available today, the cyclotron in the Varian ProBeam Compact system is the same high-power unit used in centers conducting pioneering research into Flash therapy. This therapy is a non-invasive treatment using an external beam delivered in high doses, at ultra-high speeds (less than 1 second), and in one to three sessions. It represents an exciting and potentially promising new direction in the treatment of cancer.

"We are proud of our collaboration with Proton Therapy Pte for the installation of the ProBeam Compact proton system cyclotron at this new center," said Kolleen Kennedy, president, Proton Solutions and chief growth officer, Varian. "This advanced treatment technology has the potential to offer new hope to many cancer patients across Southeast Asia, and we look forward to the completion of construction and the center becoming operational."

"This installation of the ProBeam Compact proton therapy system means we are much closer to making our dream of an advanced cancer treatment center in Singapore a reality," said Dr. Djeng Shih Kien, chairman, Proton Therapy Pte., Ltd. "As we move closer to the completion of this center, we are excited by the opportunity to offer highly precise proton therapy treatments to patients across the region."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Proton Therapy Pte. Ltd.

Proton Therapy Pte., Ltd. will provide proton beam therapy treatment in Singapore. It is part of a new oncology center that is located at the Biopolis, Singapore. The new oncology center will include a comprehensive diagnostic center providing both imaging and laboratory services using advance medical technologies. Its training facility, Advanced Medicine Training Centre will provide the necessary training to the specialists in this part of the world. For more information, search proton.sg.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

