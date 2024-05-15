Cyclyx Receives American Chemistry Council's External Collaborator Sustainability Leadership Award

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a post-use plastic innovator that develops solutions to unlock plastic's recycling potential, announces it has been selected by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) as the 2024 Sustainability Leadership Award winner in the External Collaborator category. This award recognizes Cyclyx for its collaborative work with ACC members ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell.

ACC's Sustainability Leadership Awards honor member companies for their achievements and contributions to sustainability across the following priority areas: Product Safety, Innovation & Transparency; Environmental Protection; Circularity; and Social Responsibility & Community Engagement. The External Collaborator award recognizes an organization that has collaborated with an ACC member on an initiative that has made significant contributions to drive sustainability and innovation. ACC convened a judging panel made up of external sustainability leaders from academia, nonprofit, and media sectors to review and select the award winners. The judging panel chose winning initiatives based on a range of factors, including the level of innovation the initiative demonstrated, the scope and reach of its impacts, and the extent to which it addresses priorities outlined in ACC's Sustainability Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Cyclyx CEO, Joe Vaillancourt, explains, "We are honored that Cyclyx received this incredible recognition for our efforts to turn plastic waste into a valued resource. Our innovative approach demonstrates what's possible—all-plastic collection through our 10to90 programs, chemical characterization to understand the plastic waste, and custom compounding of recipes for our recycling partners. We strive to be good stewards of this underutilized resource, building out the necessary infrastructure to support a plastic circular economy. The ACC's selection of Cyclyx for this award is a privilege and validation of the amazing work happening by all stakeholders brought together through the Cyclyx Consortium."

Through its 10to90® mission brand, Cyclyx aims to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%. By implementing 10to90 all-plastic collection and landfill-diversion programs in communities, a wider variety of plastic materials—including hard-to-recycle materials like used food packaging, packaging foam, bubble wrap, and more—has the potential to enter a recycling pathway. One example includes 10to90 programs created by Cyclyx at collection sites and schools in the City of Houston through which over 440,000 pounds of plastic waste have been collected to date.

Leveraging predictive modeling based on the Cyclyx database built over 20 years, Cyclyx analyzes samples of the aggregated plastic waste for chemical composition and polymer type. The materials collected from the Houston 10to90 programs will be sent to the the first-of-its-kind Cyclyx Circularity Center (CCC1), a custom compounding and processing facility located in the Houston Tradeport, when CCC1 becomes operational in mid-2025. CCC1 will sort, custom compound, and pre-process plastic waste into a feedstock that meets the technical specifications of companies like ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell. The CCC1 will have the capacity to produce 300 million pounds of plastic recycling feedstock per year.

Media Contact

Melissa Emmott

VP, Marketing and Programs

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/r/cyclyx-receives-american-chemistry-council-s-external-collaborator-sustainability-leadership-award,c3978237

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/i/cyclyx-honored-with-acc-sustainability-leadership-award,c3299120 Cyclyx Honored with ACC Sustainability Leadership Award https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/i/cyclyx-may-2024-acc-sustainability-leadership-award,c3299988 Cyclyx May 2024 ACC Sustainability Leadership Award

SOURCE Cyclyx International