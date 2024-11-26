Cyclyx to Invest in Second Cyclyx Circularity Center

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, LLC., a post-use plastic-to-feedstock innovator and joint venture among Agilyx, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell has reached a final investment decision for a second Cyclyx Circularity Center (CCC2). The new facility will be located at an existing distribution center in the Fort Worth, Texas area and will help to create further necessary infrastructure for a plastic circular economy.

Together, Agilyx, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell are investing $135 million into Cyclyx to fund the construction and operations for CCC2, which has an expected startup in the second half of 2026. Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 300 million pounds of plastic waste feedstock per year for customers using mechanical and advanced recycling technologies. Similar to the first-of-its-kind Cyclyx Circularity Center (CCC1) progressing towards startup in 2025 in Houston, CCC2 operations are expected to create more than 100 jobs in the local economy.

"This new world-class facility will significantly expand our capability to supply the growing industry demand for feedstock for both mechanical and advanced recycling," said Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. "CCC2 will help enable the aggregation and recycling of post-consumer, commercial, and industrial plastic waste often destined for landfills or incineration. We look forward to working with the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex community as well as our feedstock customers to deliver sustainable solutions."

Cyclyx Circularity Centers are uniquely designed to accept a wide range of plastic waste streams, including plastics that are not typically accepted in current industry recycling programs. Combined, CCC1 and CCC2 will have the capacity to produce an estimated 600 million pounds of plastic waste feedstock annually—another step forward to building a more circular economy for plastics.

As part of its strategy, Cyclyx continues to explore the development of additional CCCs, each placed in major hubs across the United States.

Media Contact

Melissa Emmott

VP, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/r/cyclyx-to-invest-in-second-cyclyx-circularity-center,c4071374

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/i/cyclyx-fid-ccc2-announcement-2024,c3355068 Cyclyx FID CCC2 Announcement 2024

SOURCE Cyclyx International