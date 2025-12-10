Cycode Named a Leader across Innovation and Growth in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Application Security Posture Management

Cycode's AI-Native Application Security Platform is recognized as a leading global ASPM vendor, propelled by leading innovation and year-over-year growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycode , the leading AI-native Application Security platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), 2025 by Frost & Sullivan. The company secured leadership positions on both the Innovation Index and Growth Index, solidifying its status as a top ASPM vendor globally.

The Frost Radar™ report highlights Cycode's "innovative approach" to unifying application security posture management across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). By bridging code-to-runtime contexts with its AI-native platform, Cycode empowers enterprises to reduce risk holistically and at scale.

Leading Innovation with Contextual Intelligence

Cycode was recognized for its AI-native capabilities, which anchor the platform's innovation. The report specifically notes the Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG) , which provides continuous traceability, ownership mapping, and prioritized risk correlation across repositories, pipelines, and IaC environments. This allows Cycode to merge runtime and exploitability context with data sensitivity and business criticality, moving beyond simple scanning to intelligent risk prioritization.

"Cycode stands out for its innovative approach to Application Security Posture Management, leveraging AI to deliver tangible value and improved customer outcomes," said Vivien Pua, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its platform moves beyond scanning by merging deep contextual intelligence, like runtime exploitability and business criticality, to improve risk evaluation and guide more informed remediation decisions. Combined with AI-generated fixes, automated enforcement, and no-code workflows, Cycode supports organizations in shifting from reactive AppSec practices toward more proactive and streamlined security workflows throughout the development lifecycle."

Exceptional Market Growth and Adoption

Cycode's recognition as a Growth Leader is driven by impressive year-over-year revenue growth and expanding market share. This performance reflects a significant shift in the market, as customers increasingly consolidate from legacy point solutions to Cycode's integrated platform.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in both Innovation and Growth," said Lior Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cycode. "This acknowledgment validates our vision of a unified, AI-native application security platform that doesn't just find problems but fixes what matters most. By delivering complete visibility from code to runtime, powering risk-based prioritization, and automating remediation, we are helping the world's largest enterprises secure their software at the speed of innovation."

Key Strengths Highlighted in the Report:

Unified Visibility: Comprehensive coverage securing code (SAST, SCA, IaC, Container), secrets, and the software supply chain (CI/CD security, runtime eBPF CIMON, code leak detection) in a single platform.

AI-Driven Remediation: Emphasis on automation through AI-generated fixes, policy-based enforcement, and no-code workflows that integrate seamlessly with developer tools.

Developer-First Security: Linking runtime telemetry with IDE/PR guardrails and AI-assisted code review to enforce security without disrupting developer workflows.

Enterprise Readiness: Strong traction in regulated industries, including BFSI, technology, and manufacturing, evidencing the platform's ability to operationalize risk reduction at speed and scale.

Download the Report

The Frost Radar™: Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), 2025 is available for download here: www.cycode.com/cycode-named-leader-2025-frost-radar-for-aspm/

About Cycode

Cycode's AI-Native Application Security Platform unites security and development teams with actionable context from code to runtime to identify, prioritize, and fix the software risks that matter.

Powered by proprietary scanners, third-party integrations, and the Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG), Cycode delivers unified, correlated insight across the Software Factory. Its unique ability to sense, reason, and act with context in the AI-Era comes from its foundational convergence of AST, ASPM, and Software Supply Chain Security—purpose-built to secure both AI- and human-generated code.

SOURCE Cycode