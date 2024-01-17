CyCognito Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 Security Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  CyCognito today announced it has successfully obtained the SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. The widely recognized certifications reinforces CyCognito's position as one of the most secure service providers in the market, and demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining and protecting information security for customers.

"As a security company, protecting our customers' information is our top priority," said Alex Oehring, Director of Information Security, CyCognito. "Obtaining these certifications display our commitment to maintaining the highest security standards for our customers and employees."

ISO 27001 is a rigorous certification that demonstrates CyCognito's adherence to international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization. The certification is considered the gold standard in information security and is a testament to CyCognito's stringent security processes and practices.

The SOC 2 Type II compliance was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and serves as the industry standard for a provider's overall cybersecurity hygiene. It examines an organization's internal controls and systems regarding security, processing integrity, confidentiality, and data privacy.

The independent audits were conducted by BARR Advisory. For a detailed breakdown on how to read a SOC 2 report, please visit https://www.barradvisory.com/.

Current and prospective customers interested in obtaining a copy of CyCognito's latest SOC 2 report may contact [email protected]

ABOUT CYCOGNITO
CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. Based in Palo Alto, CyCognito serves a number of large enterprises and Fortune 500 organizations, including Colgate-Palmolive, Tesco and many others.

