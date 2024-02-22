CyCognito Named Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management

CyCognito

22 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Exposure management leader recognized for comprehensive asset mapping, advanced risk scoring, and autonomous penetration testing capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCognito, the leader in exposure management, today announced it has been named a leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management (ASM). The report cites CyCognito as a fast mover, excelling at comprehensive asset discovery and vulnerability assessment.

GigaOm Analyst, Chris Ray wrote, "Our report reflects CyCognito's innovative approach to asset discovery and vulnerability assessment taken, while maintaining a solid foundation in the mature platform space. This placement indicates not only a commitment to advanced ASM solutions but also a keen focus on evolving and adapting to the changing digital landscape rapidly."

This GigaOm Radar report examines 22 of the leading ASM solutions in the market and compares offerings against the key capabilities, including continuous discovery of attack surface, managing inventory of attack surface assets, identifying risks in attack surface and false positive management. The report identifies leading ASM offerings to help organizations evaluate best-in-class solutions for broad attack surface management coverage.

"As attack surfaces continue to expand, the demand for full visibility becomes critical," Rob Gurzeev, CEO and Co-Founder, CyCognito. "Being named an ASM leader by GigaOM Radar validates this urgent need, and reflects our market leadership as the de facto platform for identifying, prioritizing, and remediating external risk."

About CyCognito
CyCognito is an exposure management platform that reduces risk by discovering, testing and prioritizing security issues. The platform scans billions of websites, cloud applications and APIs and uses advanced AI to identify the most critical risks and guide remediation. Emerging companies, government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations rely on CyCognito to secure and protect from growing threats. For more information, visit https://www.cycognito.com/

SOURCE CyCognito

