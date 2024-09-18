CyCognito Report Exposes Rising Software Supply Chain Threats

Findings reveal escalating risks in the software supply chain, highlighting vulnerabilities in web servers, cryptographic protocols, and web interfaces that handle PII

Gartner reports that 60 percent of organizations work with over 1,000 third parties, many of which supply misconfigured or vulnerable hardware and software, putting customers at risk. High-profile vulnerabilities like MOVEit Transfer, Apache Log4J, and Polyfill underscore these risks—a concern further emphasized by CyCognito's report revealing that many vulnerabilities increasingly stem from third-party software.

To create this report, CyCognito's research team aggregated and analyzed over 39 million anonymized and normalized data points from its global customer base of small, medium, and large Fortune 500 companies. Key findings:

Web Servers Dominate Severe Issues: Web server environments, including platforms like Apache, NGINX, Microsoft IIS, and Google Web Server, were the host of one in three (34%) of all severe issues across surveyed assets. They accounted for more severe issues than 54 other environments combined (out of 60 total environments surveyed).

Only half of surveyed web interfaces that handle personally identifiable information (PII) were protected by a WAF. Web Interfaces Lacking HTTPS and WAF Leave PII Exposed: Despite HTTPS celebrating its 30th birthday this year, almost one in three (31%) of surveyed web interfaces failed to implement it. More than 60% of these interfaces that expose PII also lack a WAF.

