cycora® joins GANNI's 'Fabrics of The Future' initiative, deepening a focus on textile-to-textile recycling

The Danish affordable luxury brand is featuring Ambercycle's regenerated polyester cycora® as part of its GANNI SPORT collection, and intends to use the next-gen material in future styles and collections.

LOS ANGELES and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambercycle , a leading innovator of circular materials, is partnering with Danish affordable luxury brand GANNI through its 'Fabrics of the Future' initiative. The initiative, which supports GANNI's carbon reduction goals and pioneering approach to responsible fashion, is introducing cycora® , a textile-to-textile recycled material, into its 'Fabrics of the Future' initiative.

With a shared focus on textile-to-textile recycling in fashion, the partnership kicks off with the launch of a women's sports jersey t-shirt crafted from cycora® material as part of the GANNI SPORT collection. The t-shirt is partially made from post-consumer waste and showcases how materials of the future can unlock and elevate functionality in activewear.

"Since 2019, we have been working hard to move away from conventional materials and switch to better alternatives," said Lauren Bartley, Sustainability & CSR Director, GANNI. "Investing in innovative low-carbon materials is crucial to making fashion more responsible and partnering with Ambercycle brings us one step closer to that ambition. Ambercycle is one of the front runners when it comes to recycling of post consumer waste within polyester fibers — which is also one of the reasons why we choose to support and partner with Ambercycle through our 'Fabrics of The Future' initiative."

GANNI and Ambercycle have united with a shared commitment to recycle post-consumer waste and to minimize the environmental impact associated with material production. The partnership enables GANNI to engage in textile-to-textile recycling for synthetic fibers and post consumer waste.

"GANNI's comprehensive approach to responsible brand-building is completely aligned with our vision for what the future of fashion can look like. Our collective aim is to bring circular products to market quickly and drive systemic change urgently needed in the fashion industry. This partnership marks a pivotal step in our journey to scaling the production and widespread adoption of circular materials," said Shay Sethi, Ambercycle's co-founder and CEO.

GANNI intends to use cycora® in future styles and collections, as part of its goals to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2027 and have 10% of materials come from 'Fabrics of The Future' by 2025.

About Ambercycle:

Ambercycle is powering circularity in fashion. Established in 2015, this Los Angeles based company is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® textile-to-textile polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the impact of raw material extraction on our environment and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

About GANNI:

Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by the husband-and-wife team of Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style, full of personality and contrast. GANNI is all about making the community who wear their clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything. GANNI has offices in Copenhagen, London, Paris, New York & Shanghai, and is represented in more than 600 of the world's finest retailers, as well as more than 40 GANNI stores across Europe, the United States, and Asia. GANNI.com delivers internationally to 35 countries, including Australia, Canada, and South Korea.

GANNI is a B Corp certified company, on a journey to become the most responsible version of itself. They believe it's a moral obligation to do better every day, which has led the brand to collaborate with its supply chain on reducing its emissions as part of GANNI's carbon insetting scheme. The brand publishes an annual Responsibility Report to publicly share its progress and has committed to a 50% absolute carbon reduction by 2027. As part of the brand's ongoing endeavors to choose certified and innovative fabrics, GANNI is committed to having 100% of collections made from certified recycled, organic, or lower-impact fabric in the future. The brand has discontinued the use of virgin animal leather in its RTW line and will be phasing out virgin animal leather from shoes and accessories by 2023. GANNI currently has 100% traceability on Stages 1-4 of its supply chain and has published all Stage 1 and 2 suppliers with the Open Apparel Registry to drive transparency.

