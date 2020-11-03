CyCraft Japan joins the Nippon CSIRT Association

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCraft Technology, the fastest-growing cybersecurity firm in Asia, today announced that CyCraft JP has officially joined the Nippon CSIRT Association (NCA) .

CSIRT (Computer Security Incident Response Team, Computer Security Incident Response Team) refers to a team of security analysts that not only deal with and respond to cybersecurity incidents, collect and analyze incident-related vulnerability intelligence, attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) but also formulate playbooks and carry out responses to security incidents.

In recent years, Japanese organizations have begun building and developing their own internal CSIRTs; however, cyberattacks in the 21st century are becoming more and more sophisticated and frequent, making it more and more difficult for one CSIRT to handle individually. Nippon CSIRT Association (NCA) was established to unify the intelligence, resources, and capability of multiple CSIRTs so that one CSIRT leveraging the intelligence, resources, and capability of other CSIRTs could overcome security incidents and increase Japan's overall cyber resilience.

NCA is not the first CSIRT organization CyCtaft has joined. Earlier this year, CyCraft Taiwan joined the international CSIRT organization, FIRST (Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams). CyCraft Technology is not just committed to raising the resilience of global organizations but also committed to demonstrating trustworthiness, professionalism, and accurate and actionable threat intelligence, specifically in the APAC market.

About Nippon CSIRT Association

NCA was founded in 2007 with the primary goal of fostering cooperation, intelligence sharing, and strengthening trustworthy relations between CSIRTs in Japan to better facilitate prompt, intelligence-driven responses. NCA provides a secure forum for members to cooperate with each other and solve common problems collectively. NCA CSIRT team, from various organizations across multiple industries and fields, gather regularly at NSA conferences to discuss relevant and current threats and trends, observed attack behavior, attack and defensive playbook modifications, and more.

For more information, visit www.nca.gr.jp/en .

About CyCraft



CyCraft is a world-leading cybersecurity company and the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in Asia. They have developed multiple innovative AI-driven technologies to achieve security intelligent protection automation, such as threat intelligence gateway (TIG), network detection and response (NDR), endpoint protection(EPP), advanced and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR & MDR), and global cyber threat intelligence (CTI), all delivered via their information security monitoring platform, CyCraft AIR. They participated in the U.S. MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations in 2019 and received top marks in automated detection capabilities with zero configuration changes.



CyCraft secures multiple government agencies, Fortune Global 500 firms, top banks and financial institutions, critical infrastructure, airlines, telecommunications, hi-tech firms, and SMEs. In Q1 2020, CyCraft won multiple gold awards in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. In Q2 2020, US venture capital Momentum Cyber included CyCraft in the Advanced MSS & MDR and EDR sectors of their 2020 CYBERscape, and CyCraft won Best Security Solution of Interop Tokyo 2020.

For more information, visit CyCraft.com .

SOURCE CyCraft Technology Corp.

Related Links

http://cycraft.com/

