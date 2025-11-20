CYCROWN Celebrates the Joy and Freedom of Cycling with Black Friday & Cyber Weekend Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday approaches, CYCROWN — short for Cycle Crown — invites riders to celebrate the joy of cycling. Founded by passionate cyclists, CYCROWN designs high-performance electric bikes for adults, including 750W ebikes, with smart design, reliable performance, and innovative technology, empowering riders to go farther, faster, and with confidence.

This Black Friday, CYCROWN is transforming the season of shopping into a celebration of riding, offering exclusive deals, tiered discounts, and limited-time offers that make it the perfect moment to upgrade your ride or start a new adventure.

November 20–27 | Black Friday 7-Day Countdown

Kick off the season with limited-time savings and accessory discounts.

Shoppers can save up to $400 with tiered discount codes — copy and use code at checkout:

$100 off orders over $1,600 (COPY TO USE: CYCBF100)

$150 off orders over $2,000 (COPY TO USE: CYCBF150)

$400 off orders over $3,000 (COPY TO USE: CYCBF400)

Plus, all accessories are 30% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade or complete your gear.

November 28 | Black Friday Flash Sale

One day only — get $100 OFF with code 0CM019S

Flagship eBikes — CycHunter moped-style eBike ($799.99), powered by a 750W motor and dual batteries, it delivers up to 120 miles of range.

Roma all-terrain eBike ($1,599.99), featuring a 750W motor, 48V 20Ah Samsung battery, four-link full suspension, and a torque/cadence sensor with app-connected TFT display.

Dremax commute electric bike($1,199.99), equipped with a 500W motor, dual-sensor system, and wider 27.5" Kenda tires, is ideal for smooth, efficient city travel.

and CycVervefat tire electric bike ($899.99), featuring Shimano 7-speed gear system, and up to 60 miles of range.

All Qualify for The Extra $100 OFF!

Exclusive BOGO Offer — Limited to 5 Orders per Model

The Dremax ($1,199.99), CycVerve ($949.99), and CycUltra ($1,099.99) e-bikes are available in a Buy One, Get One Free deal, exclusive to the first five orders of each model.

November 29–December 1 | Cyber Weekend Specials

The celebration continues with the same tiered savings and 30% off all accessories as the 7-Day Countdown.

Members also enjoy triple reward points throughout the Cyber Weekend.

Ride into the holiday season with power, style, and unbeatable value — because every journey feels better on a CYCROWN.

Website: https://www.cycrown.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cycrownbikes

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/cycrownenthusiastsgroup/

X: https://x.com/cycrownbikes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cycrownbikes/

SOURCE CYCROWN