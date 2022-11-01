CycurID on Track to Boil the Ocean

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, in keeping with its strategic mandate, it's on target to Boil the Ocean as it revolutionizes the digital privacy and authentication landscape.

CycurID has developed a proprietary digital authentication and privacy platform that gives users the power to own and control their identity. The identity software has broad and wide-ranging applications in almost all digital commerce sectors, including banking, WEB3, cryptocurrency/metaverse, and authentication/validation of both individuals and digital payments.

Gord Jessop, CycurID Co-founder and COO said, "Obviously we are being somewhat facetious about boiling the ocean but the fact of the matter is, we have built a phenomenal solution that is robust, scalable and is flexible enough to fit into most companies' existing tech stacks quite easily."

The CycurID solution addresses the extensive shortcomings with digital identity that currently exist in the marketplace, including challenges with onboarding, and ongoing threats of ID theft and privacy breaches. CycurID's software incorporates adaptive artificial intelligence, biometric verification and zero-knowledge protocols to securely create a unique, personal, cross-platform digital identity for each user that is under the user's control. No third-party software or human intervention is used in the validation and verification process, reducing the opportunity for personal information to be mishandled or accessed by unauthorized persons.

"The problems with ID theft and money laundering can be traced back to the fact that there is just too much personal information being shared and stored," Jessop said "We have to rethink how much personal information is really required in order to transact online."

CycurID, with its free to download consumer app, imme (pronounced 'I'm me'), seeks to redefine how identity is used to affect the flow of goods and services on a global basis. By allowing users to keep their identity private and their information securely stored on their own device, imme puts the power of personal privacy back in the hands of its users.

"Our company is proactively addressing and resolving the keystone issues facing our digital society and not merely serving an agglomeration of existing processes, which many current suppliers in this market are doing. We offer identity verification and monitoring solutions that extend well beyond just being KYC/AML tools. Our technology is a cost-effective, secure step in the overall authentication and onboarding process, replacing the need for usernames, passwords and 2FA," Jessop said.

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of cost-effective identity solutions, visit the corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact CycurID here .

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurID™ has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app imme™ (I'm me). CycurID is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with Fintrac as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurID™ and imme™ are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

