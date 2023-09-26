Cydcor Celebrates 11-Time Win as Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

Cydcor consistently ranks as top employer according to survey.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor, the global leader in outsourced sales customer acquisition services, announced its 11-time recognition as one of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This prestigious accolade underscores Cydcor's unwavering commitment to its team members and continuous efforts to enhance its workplace environment.

Cydcor does it again becoming an 11-time winner of the Best Places to Work award by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
The Los Angeles Business Journal's rigorous evaluation process involved hundreds of companies from across Los Angeles County. It is comprised of two parts: a review of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, weighted at 25% of the assessment, and an employee experience survey, carrying 75% of the total evaluation weight. The combined scores determined the top companies and their final rankings. 

"We hold this recognition in high esteem because it comes directly as a result of evaluations and feedback from our team members," said Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn. "I'm equally thrilled that we have been acknowledged in the thriving and competitive area of Los Angeles," Quinn added.

Proving its commitment to ensuring it is the best company it can be, Cydcor leveraged feedback from the previous year to take deliberate actions to further solidify areas where it is strong as well as make changes in areas that hold significance to its team members. 

Cydcor earned high marks from its team members in several crucial areas, including:

  • Belief in company leadership 
  • Commitment to employee well-being 
  • Company Culture 
  • Diversity and inclusion 
  • Team Member relationships with their managers 
  • Technology, and professional development

Reflecting on Cydcor's remarkable achievement, CEO and President Vera Quinn remarked, "Our business thrives because of our exceptional people and the culture we've fostered at Cydcor is the cornerstone of why we are recognized as a great place to work. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished." 

Cydcor's culture and its journey to becoming one of the Best Places to Work was also recently featured in an insightful article from USA Today found here.

For individuals seeking to join Cydcor, opportunities can be found here. Learn more about Cydcor on LinkedIn and Instagram

About Cydcor 

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies across a wide range of industries. Through a unique blend of in-person sales, call center support, and digital marketing services, Cydcor excels in building lasting relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Established in 1994, this privately held company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, please visit www.cydcor.com.

Media Contact: Gail Michalak Phone: 805-277-5525 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cydcor

