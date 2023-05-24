Cydcor Earns Prestigious DIRECTV Dealer of the Year Revolution Award for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Cydcor demonstrates consistent excellence as it receives client top honors.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor, the leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, has once again proven its ability to get results by earning the DIRECTV Revolution Award as Dealer of the Year for door-to-door sales for the seventh consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is evidence of Cydcor's exceptional sales performance and highlights the company's commitment to consistently delivering outstanding results for its clients. Additionally, Cydcor was recognized by DIRECTV as one of the top performers in sales, quality, and retention categories.

"Winning the Revolution Award for the seventh year demonstrates our unwavering dedication to representing DIRECTV's brand and services with the utmost professionalism," said Vera Quinn, Cydcor CEO and President. "Honoring our commitments and delivering consistently and excellently are paramount to our business. We are extremely proud to receive this award from DIRECTV once more."

"DIRECTV selected Cydcor as the Door-to-Door Dealer of the Year for the seventh consecutive time because of their commitment to growth, customer experience and standards of excellence. We truly value our relationship with Cydcor," said Eric King, DIRECTV Associate Vice President Sales and Service.

Cydcor remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, excellence, and teamwork. The company is committed to providing its clients with innovative solutions that drive growth and deliver tangible results, and it is proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of its partners.

About Cydcor: Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

