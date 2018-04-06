CYDERES Announces Availability of EMDR Service

As security breaches continue to escalate in pace and scope, CYDERES EMDR is a human-led, machine-driven managed detection and response service that integrates security tools with exceptional experts to drive automated outcomes via a proprietary platform. CYDERES supplies the people, process, and technology to help organizations manage cybersecurity risks, detect threats, and respond to security incidents in real-time.

"CYDERES answers a problem that wasn't being solved – how organizations can defend their data and stay focused on their core business," said Fishtech CEO and Founder Gary Fish. "Our proprietary platform is revolutionary in the way it gathers disparate data together for effective, real-time threat detection."

The CYDERES EMDR offering combines threat detection, investigation, remediation, and proactive threat hunting through:

Technology independence

We believe organizations must be free to select the right security solutions for their needs. The CYDERES platform drives automated outcomes and real-time interdiction leveraging those technologies, without requiring a specific set of security tools or locking you in to a proprietary SIEM.

Coverage across modern hybrid, private and public cloud, plus on-premise environments

Our team includes experienced SecDevOps experts and Certified Cloud Security Professionals who can help secure on-premise environments as well as a migration to the cloud.

Action-oriented

We don't route alerts. A lot of MSSPs create more work for their customers. We're here to serve as a true force multiplier to your team and drive real-time interdiction of threats.

"Organizations are under constant attack and prevention alone is failing," said Fishtech CISO Eric Foster, who leads the CYDERES team. "Cybersecurity today requires actively detecting threats and responding in real time. While that's not feasible for most organizations, we are committed to offering legendary service at a fair price to enable organizations to meaningfully improve their detection and response capabilities."

In March, Fishtech broke ground on its 20,000 square foot Cyber Defense Center, which will house the CYDERES team. Fish and Foster will demo the CYDERES platform during the upcoming 2018 RSA Conference.

