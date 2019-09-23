CYDERES Named to 2019 MSSP Alert Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named CYDERES, a Security-as-a-Service division of Fishtech Group, to the Top 200 MSSPs list for 2019 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top200 ). The list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year's edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert's rapidly growing readership and the world's growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert's readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.

The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"Hitting the MSSP list for the first time at #25 is a huge honor and an endorsement of CYDERES' position in the managed service market," said Eric Foster, CYDERES Chief Operating Officer. "We are literally changing the game in cybersecurity by providing exceptional people, robust process, and the right technology to detect threats and respond to security incidents in real-time. Now with our partner Chronicle, we're giving good the advantage with sub-second searches of an organizations' security data."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate CYDERES on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market's true pioneers."

MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 – Research Highlights

The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:

The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.

69% of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19% leveraging hybrid models, 8% completely outsourcing SOC services and 4% still formulating strategies.

The Top 10 cybersecurity vendors assisting MSSPs, in order of reader preference, are Fortinet, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, BlackBerry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SonicWall, Carbon Black, Tenable and Webroot (a Carbonite company).

Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services – including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a Service, and automated penetration testing.

The Top 200 MSSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top200 .

CYDERES (Cyber Defense & Response) is a human-led, machine-driven Security-as-a-Service solution including Managed Detection and Response service. CYDERES integrates a client's existing security tools with exceptional experts and the right orchestration and automation technologies to drive real outcomes -- not just more alerts.

The CYDERES flagship offering is a Security-as-a-Service solution for Managed Detection and Response that delivers expedited detection, investigation, remediation, and proactive threat hunting for security events. Leveraging partnerships with leading security products, CYDERES not only supports traditional "on premise" infrastructure but thrives in hybrid environments and includes full support for "cloud-first" architectures.

"We enable security teams to focus on delivering value to the business instead of chasing events," said Foster.

Fishtech is a data-driven cybersecurity solutions provider for any computing platform. We identify gaps and solutions to help organizations minimize risk, maintain compliance, and increase efficiency. Based in Kansas City, Fishtech is the flagship entity of Fishtech Group, which includes the Security-as-a-Service division CYDERES, and the security analytics firm Haystax of McLean, VA. Fishtech venture partners include Perch Security of Tampa, FL, and Foresite of Overland Park, KS. Visit https://fishtech.group/ or contact us at info@fishtech.group .

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

