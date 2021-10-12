CYE Expands Senior Management Leadership, Including National Security Experts, to Support Hyper-Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE , the cyber solutions industry leader, today announced senior management appointments as part of its ongoing global expansion. The senior managers are all cybersecurity and/or national-level security experts who have held prominent positions in corporate and governmental organizations.

Inbar Ries, CPO at CYE, is an innovative leader with 20 years of experience in the field with a proven track record in building and leading professional product management teams. Prior to joining CYE, Inbar served in several senior product management and R&D roles in companies such as Varonis, Fortscale, and more, where she developed advanced intelligence and cybersecurity products. As CYE's CPO, Inbar will oversee the company's product strategy and direction, and address market and customer needs.

Dr. Nimrod Partush, VP Data Science at CYE, combines years of experience in AI research and deep knowledge of the cybersecurity domain. His background includes practical hands-on experience from serving in an elite IDF cybersecurity unit and entrepreneurial experience from bootstrapping a profitable company by developing deep machine learning solutions for cybersecurity insights. As CYE's VP Data Science, Nimrod will produce exceptional insights for the company's clients and remarkable capabilities for its researchers.

Shimon Revah, VP Sales at CYE, has 20 years of experience in business leadership in the international market. He served in various key roles in leading technology companies such as Commtouch, ECI Telecom, and Imperva.

Michael Gendelman, VP R&D at CYE, has more than 14 years of experience in development roles in the tech industry. Before joining CYE, he built and led big data and cybersecurity R&D groups at Cognyte, LivePerson and at an elite cybersecurity R&D unit in the IDF. As CYE's VP R&D, Michael will lead engineering, data science and security research in further developing CYE's flagship cybersecurity optimization platform, Hyver .

Colonel (res.) Shmulik Yehezkel, Chief Critical Operations Officer at CYE, has over 26 years of experience in the Israeli Defense Special Forces of the IDF. Shmulik is a software engineer and a cybersecurity professional with extensive strategic and hands-on experience. Shmulik brings years worth of knowledge leading operations, information security, and emergency and risk management in the IDF, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. As CYE's Chief Critical Operations Officer, Shmulik will lead the data forensics and incident response (DFIR), threat hunting, and computer threats intelligence (CTI) activities.

Shmulik will be leading a new team of national-level security experts and senior intelligence officers. The team is primarily tasked with strengthening CYE's ability to predict and anticipate cyber threats and provide commercial companies with the support and expertise they need to respond to cyber incidents.

"We are delighted to have all of these individuals join CYE's senior management team, and will certainly benefit from their unparalleled knowledge gained from real-world experience in cybersecurity," said Reuven Aronashvili, Founder and CEO of CYE. "Each one of them brings a unique expertise that will assist CYE in protecting global organizations from the ever expanding laundry list of cyber threats."

"We do all that we can to provide a holistic offensive cyber defense solution for our customers, an approach that is rare in today's commercial market, and which allows customers to plan and cope with complicated cyber scenarios," Reuven continued. "Over the years, CYE has built its image on extreme professionalism while continuously striving for excellence. Every senior appointment reflects this, and is why our clients are confident in their company's security. We are excited to end this standout year for CYE with our expanded team of industry leaders."

About CYE

CYE brings a fact-based approach to organizational cyber defense, managing real business risks and optimizing cybersecurity investments. CYE serves as a trusted advisor to medium-size and Fortune 500 companies in multiple industries around the world.

CYE has 80 employees, is headquartered in Israel, and has offices in the US and UK.

For more information, please visit www.cyesec.com

