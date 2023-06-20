CYE presents New Capabilities to its Hyver Platform that Calculate Dynamic Cyber Risk

Next-Generation platform empowers organizations with real-time risk analysis module and allows CISOs to take mitigation plans to the next level

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE, the industry leader in cybersecurity optimization platforms, today announced a new capability in its Hyver platform that calculates dynamic risk in real-time. Hyver sets a new standard for the industry that will allow CISOs to take mitigation plans to the next level by optimizing real-time data to make both short-term and long-term decisions. Ultimately, Hyver helps CISOs make faster, more informed decisions, while they deal with budget concerns and strategic or tactical organizational decisions regarding security investments.

Many companies today build their risk models on static data such as reports, questionnaires and audits – but in a world that is constantly changing those models aren't enough.

CYE raises the bar with innovative risk calculation, taking multiple data sources and inputting them into a risk model, providing tailor made recommendations for security teams. This new module allows them to decide where they would like to invest, and what they should remediate with a correlation to their business needs.

CYE's new feature enhances its risk quantification capabilities, empowering companies to assess cyber risks based on their potential business impact. With the latest additions to the platform, businesses can develop dynamic plans that can be easily communicated to management and adjust to changes in the threat landscape according to their risk appetite.

"Our main mission at CYE is to deliver an innovative, new approach to the market in order to truly help organizations manage, quantify and mitigate risks," said Inbar Reiss, Chief Product Officer of CYE. "These new capabilities embedded within Hyver will allow organizations to define their risk tolerance and build remediation processes accordingly. By attaching a dollar value to the cyber risk, the organization is up against, CISOs and security decision makers will be in a much better position to determine their security plans and budget."

CYE provides complete visibility into possible attack routes, streamlines and prioritizes the remediation process and allows security leaders to understand the true cost of threats and remediation so they can communicate it to the board and management in business terms of Return on Investment (ROI). When using CYE and Hyver, companies can eliminate the need for numerous cybersecurity tools and reduce the likelihood and the impact of cyberattacks.

"Cybersecurity has transformed from a cost-center to a business differentiator," said Reuven (Rubi) Aronashvili, CEO and Founder of CYE. "CISOs today feel pressure from leadership and boards to deliver on cybersecurity investments in light of increased threats and significant breaches. Hyver brings immediate value to organizations by turning security data into actionable business insights, reducing cyber risk exposure, and enabling organizations to make strategic and operational decisions, including optimizing security investments."

About CYE

CYE's cybersecurity optimization platform enables businesses to assess, quantify, and mitigate cyber risk so they can make better security decisions and invest in effective remediation.

CYE combines cutting edge technology with dedicated professional guidance and services provided by world-class cybersecurity experts.

The company serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in multiple industries around the world. With headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and London,

CYE is funded by EQT Private Equity and 83North. Visit us at cyesec.com .

