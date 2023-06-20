CYE presents New Capabilities to its Hyver Platform that Calculate Dynamic Cyber Risk

News provided by

CYE

20 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

Next-Generation platform empowers organizations with real-time risk analysis module and allows CISOs to take mitigation plans to the next level

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  CYE, the industry leader in cybersecurity optimization platforms, today announced a new capability in its Hyver platform that calculates dynamic risk in real-time. Hyver sets a new standard for the industry that will allow CISOs to take mitigation plans to the next level by optimizing real-time data to make both short-term and long-term decisions. Ultimately, Hyver helps CISOs make faster, more informed decisions, while they deal with budget concerns and strategic or tactical organizational decisions regarding security investments.

Many companies today build their risk models on static data such as reports, questionnaires and audits – but in a world that is constantly changing those models aren't enough.

CYE raises the bar with innovative risk calculation, taking multiple data sources and inputting them into a risk model, providing tailor made recommendations for security teams. This new module allows them to decide where they would like to invest, and what they should remediate with a correlation to their business needs.

CYE's new feature enhances its risk quantification capabilities, empowering companies to assess cyber risks based on their potential business impact. With the latest additions to the platform, businesses can develop dynamic plans that can be easily communicated to management and adjust to changes in the threat landscape according to their risk appetite.

"Our main mission at CYE is to deliver an innovative, new approach to the market in order to truly help organizations manage, quantify and mitigate risks," said Inbar Reiss, Chief Product Officer of CYE. "These new capabilities embedded within Hyver will allow organizations to define their risk tolerance and build remediation processes accordingly. By attaching a dollar value to the cyber risk, the organization is up against, CISOs and security decision makers will be in a much better position to determine their security plans and budget."

CYE provides complete visibility into possible attack routes, streamlines and prioritizes the remediation process and allows security leaders to understand the true cost of threats and remediation so they can communicate it to the board and management in business terms of Return on Investment (ROI). When using CYE and Hyver, companies can eliminate the need for numerous cybersecurity tools and reduce the likelihood and the impact of cyberattacks. 

"Cybersecurity has transformed from a cost-center to a business differentiator," said Reuven (Rubi) Aronashvili, CEO and Founder of CYE. "CISOs today feel pressure from leadership and boards to deliver on cybersecurity investments in light of increased threats and significant breaches. Hyver brings immediate value to organizations by turning security data into actionable business insights, reducing cyber risk exposure, and enabling organizations to make strategic and operational decisions, including optimizing security investments."

About CYE
CYE's cybersecurity optimization platform enables businesses to assess, quantify, and mitigate cyber risk so they can make better security decisions and invest in effective remediation.

CYE combines cutting edge technology with dedicated professional guidance and services provided by world-class cybersecurity experts.

The company serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in multiple industries around the world. With headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and London,

CYE is funded by EQT Private Equity and 83North. Visit us at cyesec.com

Media Contact:
Katie Brookes
Merritt Group
[email protected] 

SOURCE CYE

Also from this source

CYE Releases its Cybersecurity Maturity Report Indicating Clear Inefficiencies in Security Investment Due to Wrong Strategy and Risk Approach

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.