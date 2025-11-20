CYE Unveils Intelligent Automation with CYE AI to Help Security Leaders Outpace the Surge in AI-Driven Attacks

CYE fuses AI and human intelligence to deliver live, quantified exposure metrics, reduce time to remediate, and lay the groundwork for AI-driven security posture management

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE, a leader in cyber exposure management, today announced new cutting-edge features and a new AI Security Assessment program to help security leaders respond to AI-fueled threats and shrinking time-to-exploit windows. By closing gaps with prioritized remediation actions tailored to their specific business constraints and most exploitable attack routes, enterprises are able to reduce time-to-mitigate and continuously adapt to a rapidly shifting threat landscape.

"The next phase of cybersecurity will be defined not just by how well organizations defend themselves, but by how fast they address their most likely exposures and harden every link in the ecosystem that supports them," said Reuven (Rubi) Aharoni, Founder and CEO of CYE. "Given the dramatic spike in AI-driven attacks and the rapid reduction in exploit windows, teams require business-mapped visibility to accelerate remediation with a focus on impact and ROI, demonstrate progress, and prevent audit surprises. At CYE, we are committed to helping organizations prioritize, act decisively, meet compliance demands and clearly demonstrate security progress."

To enable customers to prioritize and address these rapidly-evolving threats, CYE has pioneered new features powered by AI and human intelligence, including:

CYE AI: A game-changer in time-to-mitigate - conversational AI that takes plain-language questions and delivers contextual insights, benchmarking, and immediate, tailored mitigation plans, so security leaders can move from data to tailored remediation with their organizational business and threat context.

- conversational AI that takes plain-language questions and delivers contextual insights, benchmarking, and immediate, tailored mitigation plans, so security leaders can move from data to tailored remediation with their organizational business and threat context. AI Security Posture Management: Combining tech and services by CYE's nation-state–grade team, this program manages enterprises' AI security posture across organizational AI risk, enterprises' use of AI across the SDLC, as well as assessing the security posture of internally developed LLMs.

Combining tech and services by CYE's nation-state–grade team, this program manages enterprises' AI security posture across organizational AI risk, enterprises' use of AI across the SDLC, as well as assessing the security posture of internally developed LLMs. AI Governance Visibility with ISO/IEC 42001 Mapping: Organizations can strengthen their defences against AI-driven threats by mapping the new AI Management System standard to NIST CSF, turning AI governance into concrete controls, more accurate maturity scores, and clear proof of readiness for evolving AI regulations.

Organizations can strengthen their defences against AI-driven threats by mapping the new AI Management System standard to NIST CSF, turning AI governance into concrete controls, more accurate maturity scores, and clear proof of readiness for evolving AI regulations. Industry Attack Graph: Real, sector-specific data gives security leaders day-one insight into likely attack paths tailored to their industry with no setup required. Additionally, organizations can upload their own data and internal assessment reports, to be auto-mapped to the graph. This turns hypothetical industry patterns into an organization's specific attack graph with quantified exposure allowing prioritization of remediation actions.

Real, sector-specific data gives security leaders day-one insight into likely attack paths tailored to their industry with no setup required. Additionally, organizations can upload their own data and internal assessment reports, to be auto-mapped to the graph. This turns hypothetical industry patterns into an organization's specific attack graph with quantified exposure allowing prioritization of remediation actions. New Risk-Analysis Dashboard: Provides speed-to-insight by giving security teams access to deep analysis of exposure, maturity, likelihood of exploitability, and cost of breach trends. They can see what changed and when, slice results for outcome-driven reporting, compare against NIST and industry benchmarks, and drill down into major events to view root causes, affected assets, and impact.

"CISOs are increasingly accountable at the highest level, with 70% now reporting directly to the board," said Nimrod Partush, VP of Innovation at CYE. "This demonstrates the need for CISOs to continually adapt their strategies to keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Our new capabilities bring a speedy, data-driven dynamic approach so we can quickly advise on the most effective activities to reduce their risk."

This news rounds out extensive growth milestones and innovations for CYE in 2025. CYE hit the year running with the acquisition of Solvo , which substantially enhanced its cloud security capabilities. Further solidifying its market leadership, the company also unveiled critical updates to its flagship platform and forged a major partnership with ALSO Group, expanding its reach and impact across the security industry. Most recently, CYE launched the first iteration of their AI Agent, CYE AI. The addition of this conversational AI agent pioneered organizations to rapidly understand, prioritize, and act on their organizational cyber exposure from day one.

