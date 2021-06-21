Cyentist Debuts Branding Intensive Services For Top Real Estate Professionals

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyentist, a real estate brand marketing company, introduces a new service line-up featuring "done-for-you" branding intensives aimed at helping busy real estate agents differentiate themselves in crowded real estate markets—without the DIY.

Cyentist's founder, Sean Dillon believes an influx of REALTORS® will seek to relaunch their business now that we're moving beyond the pandemic.

Sean Dillon, Cyentist Founder

When the real estate market shifts, as it always does, those who have established a clear differentiated brand typically benefit from building their market authority with a professional brand, website, and marketing strategy. Cyentist has positioned their business to support the growth of successful real estate professionals who want to look the part.

Their clients start with a free no-obligation call to determine a mutual fit for the paid RE Launch™ Personalized Session, a 75-minute strategy call that results in a step-by-step branding and marketing action plan. Next, clients can opt for a RE Brand™, the company's complete done-for-you brand building intensive which includes a logo, website, marketing materials, and marketing funnel for lead generation, all professionally written, designed, and delivered within a week. Finally, for those needing monthly marketing support, Cyentist offers their RE Connect™ services to help keep marketing tasks off the agent's to-do list.

"For real estate professionals, reaching the next level of success requires freedom to work with more clients. That requires having access to new services and systems, as well as consistency in the activities that bring in new business. That's why Cyentist has developed real estate branding services that are specifically tailored to the needs of real estate pros who are passionate about real estate and serious about building their personal brands." said Dillon.

More details about their services can be found at their website including access to resources such as a free lead generation video course for real estate professionals.

Cyentist is a Manhattan-based real estate brand marketing company founded in 2009 serving realtors, agent teams, and brokerages nationwide. Their unique RE Launch™, RE Brand™, and RE Connect™ model provides a full spectrum of branding and marketing services for successful real estate professionals who are ready to invest in professional level services.

Contact:

Sean Dillon | Cyentist

[email protected]

212.845.9910

SOURCE Cyentist