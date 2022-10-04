Cyera Cloud Data Security Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Amazon Web Services customers gain expedited access to complete, continuous visibility into all cloud data and associated risks

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera, the cloud data security company, announced today that its platform is now available in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that offers customers select software, data and services that run on Amazon Web Services.

As security teams struggle to keep pace with data proliferation across their cloud environments, Cyera's cloud data protection helps customers quickly understand their cloud data landscape, dynamically discover all data across datastores and clouds while providing a unified, normalized view of the entire data plane. From that unified view, customers gain continuous visibility without impacting performance.

Cyera's platform is agentless, read-only and maintains least-privilege access across cloud infrastructure and software environments. The platform performs rapid risk assessments and provides contextualized guidance and actionable steps to remediate issues that increase the threat surface. Cyera empowers customers to realize the speed and scale that the cloud promises, allowing their teams to innovate and build value with security as an enabler.

"With 94% of enterprises using cloud technologies today, and the increasingly stringent privacy and regulatory requirements they must adhere to, the need for cloud data security has never been higher," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO. "Recent data breaches and privacy fines are clear evidence that infrastructure and application security are not enough to protect data from malicious threats. To ensure responsible governance and use, organizations must prioritize visibility of data, access, and controls to mitigate cloud risk and threat actors while maintaining compliance."

The Cyera Cloud Data security platform discovers every data store of every type, using an agentless approach for secure, instant deployment and a single point of integration for zero performance impact. The platform automatically detects and classifies countless data types, leveraging both classic pattern matching and novel ML and NLP algorithms for best-in-class classification. Furthermore, Cyera provides contextualized insights to resolve risks, with prioritized guidance and remediation steps to address data protection, privacy, and governance at the intersection of data, identities and access.

About Cyera

Cyera is the cloud data security company that gives businesses context and control over their cloud data. The company's mission is to empower security teams to enable innovation, securely. As the industry's most advanced cloud data protection platform, Cyera instantly provides companies a strong baseline for all security, risk management, and compliance efforts and ensures the entire organization operates with the same policies and guardrails. Backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Cyberstarts, Cyera is defining the way companies do cloud data security. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io.

