Cyera Delivers First-to-Market Automated Remediations Extending Data Security Posture Management From Observability into Security Operations

Cyera's automated approach adds critical data context and prioritizes and accelerates remediations for security and compliance exposures

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera announced today that its cloud-native data security platform now includes automated remediation for sensitive data. Cyera combines artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with an automated, agentless approach that empowers security teams with holistic visibility, continuous insights and a deep understanding of the data to implement the proper controls confidently.

Cyera's dynamic and agile remediation capabilities address a significant challenge for security teams. According to a recent report1, 97% of security teams struggle to apply proactive security due to remediation inefficiencies. Additionally, many organizations grapple with robust security processes and audit requirements that make automated remediation challenging, if not impossible.

Across the Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) ecosystem, remediation has posed a significant and ongoing challenge due to a lack of agents and direct connectors. Cyera is solving this issue by being first-to-market with remediation that can be fully automated, part of an integration workflow, or integrated into existing tools with specific context and recommendations.

"Automated remediation is a crucial component of modern cybersecurity strategies, especially in the face of evolving threats and the increasing complexity of IT environments," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO, Cyera. "By automating the remediation process, organizations can respond to security incidents more rapidly, reduce the impact of potential breaches and enhance overall data security. Today Cyera is moving the DSPM market forward and expanding to become the foundational operational data security platform for the enterprise in the generative AI era."

Cyera's AI-powered approach to data security provides deep context on data, which is critical to identify real exposures and prioritize remediations. According to a recent survey,2 52% of businesses receive more than 40% false positive alerts from 10 or more siloed security tools. By enabling automated remediations and integrations with existing tools, Cyera empowers security teams to implement dynamic controls to secure sensitive data across their hybrid landscape. The company has already developed integrations with Wiz, Splunk, Jira, Microsoft Teams, Slack and other security tools, providing its deep data context to inform remediation efforts and help teams prioritize alerts and take action quickly and confidently.

To learn more about Cyera's data security platform and automated remediations, visit https://www.cyera.io/demo.

About Cyera
Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across the data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is and what exposes it to risk so they can  take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia, Accel, Cyberstarts, and Redpoint Ventures, Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io.

