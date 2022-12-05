Cyera Delivers the First DSPM Platform that Offers Holistic Cloud Data Security Coverage with the Addition of SaaS

Leading data security platform now provides a unified control plane for data security across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS

SAN MATEO, Calif., and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera , the data security company, today announced that its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution is the first to provide holistic cloud data security coverage across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments. With the expansion to include SaaS environments, Cyera's platform is the only DSPM solution that can break the silos that currently exist in securing multi-cloud environments by providing a unified view and control plane for data security across a company's cloud data landscape. Cyera empowers security teams to manage and protect all of their company's sensitive data, including everything they manage in the cloud.

"Now more than ever, as we adopt more digital technologies, we need real-time visibility, automation and proactive controls to remain agile and keep our customer data protected," said Mike Melo, CISO of LifeLabs. "Cyera provides us complete, context-rich insight into the data we manage across Azure and Microsoft 365 and allows us to quickly adapt our security operations as our business strategy evolves."

Enterprises today use an average of 177 SaaS applications, and it is projected that 85% of the software that organizations use will be SaaS-based by 2025. The average enterprise managing data in the cloud has an average of 157,000 sensitive records exposed to everyone on the internet by SaaS app sharing features, representing $28 million in data-breach risk. To avoid and eliminate the visibility and control silos that create this risk, Cyera's platform now secures all cloud data, including in SaaS environments.

"Organizations transitioning to cloud environments struggle to understand what data they have, where it is stored, how it is being used, and therefore how to secure it to limit their exposure and comply with regulations," said Yotam Segev, Cyera co-founder and CEO. "This requires consistent visibility and a unified control plane across all cloud data environments, without limitations."

Customers in heavily regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare and IT services, that collect massive amounts of personal information rely on Cyera to secure their cloud data.

"We were amazed by Cyera's ability to identify and learn our proprietary data automatically across AWS, Snowflake and Microsoft 365," said Umesh Yerram, Chief Information Security Officer for the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (Cboe). "Cboe believes in responsible innovation to keep our members' assets secure, and Cyera's data security platform provides us with the visibility, context and control to realize that goal."

Cyera's platform supports the major cloud hyperscalers, data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks and MongoDB Atlas, and recently added support for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The company is working with design partners to expand its support for other SaaS platforms, including Salesforce, Confluence and Box, with additional collaboration tools scheduled for 2023.

Cyera launched in March with $60 million in funding and a mission to give businesses control over their data. In a recent head-to-head comparison, Cyera's data classification technology was found to be 172% more accurate than the competition. To learn more about Cyera's platform and solutions, visit https://www.cyera.io .

About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses context and control over their most valuable asset: data. As a pioneer in Data Security Posture Management, Cyera instantly provides companies visibility over all of their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. Backed by the world's leading investors, Sequoia, Accel and Cyberstarts, Cyera is redefining the way companies secure their data. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

Contact

Michelle Baum

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyera