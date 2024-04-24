Cyera Extends Data Security to On-Premises Databases and File Shares

Customers can now use Cyera to discover data, classify, detect, and remediate data security and privacy issues across any environment

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera , the leader in data security, announced today that it has extended its coverage from SaaS, DBaaS, and IaaS environments to include on-premises databases and file shares. This expansion further increases customers' understanding of their data, its associated risks, and how to protect it. Cyera's mission is to secure data wherever it is. While Cyera is a cloud-first and cloud-native company, the reality of enterprise customers is that their data doesn't solely reside in cloud services. Cyera's solution now covers data everywhere in a single pane of glass.

According to Synergy Research, on-premises data centers represent 40% of the world's total data storage capacity, while the cloud holds 60%. This continued use of on-premises data centers is driven by several reasons, including the need for enterprise teams to support legacy or customized applications, compliance with regulatory frameworks to reduce fines, and the desire to securely manage highly sensitive assets within their own facilities.

With this new extension, Cyera has delivered an elegant, easy-to-deploy solution that integrates on-premises data into its cloud-native platform. A single, lightweight connector allows Cyera to scan multiple datastores in the customer's on-premises environment while still leveraging its existing AI-powered data discovery and ML-based learned classification capabilities - avoiding the complexity challenges customers face with legacy data security services.

Cyera automatically and continuously scans and gains deep knowledge of the data's context to learn what data exists, where it's located, who can access it, and whether it's at risk across all environments and platforms. Cyera now detects exposures anywhere and supports mitigation by applying the proper security controls at the speed and scale of the cloud.

"Complexity is the enemy of security. We have extended coverage to on-premises databases and file shares in a way that places minimal burden on security teams or the network. No new hardware, patching, or people are required. Customers enjoy rapid time to value because they can leverage the same Cyera data security engine used to cover hybrid cloud data. One solution covers all data everywhere. Our goal is to enable the secure and optimal use of the company's data with minimal effort and friction," said Yotam Segev, Cyera co-founder and CEO.

"Cyera's data discovery and AI-powered classification provides deep context and understanding of the data we are responsible for, as well as detailed insight and remediations for security, privacy, and compliance. With this simple extension of coverage to include on-premises databases and file shares, we now have for the first time a single solution for end-to-end visibility and control over all of our data, no matter where it resides," said Mike Melo, LifeLabs' Chief Information Security Officer.

Earlier this month, Cyera announced a $300 million Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to $460 million. The round was led by Coatue and included new investors Spark Capital, Georgian, and AT&T Ventures, as well as existing investors Sequoia, Redpoint, and Cyberstarts.

To learn more about the industry's leading data security solution, visit cyera.io or visit us in person at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, May 6-9, at Moscone North Expo, Booth 5686.

About Cyera

Cyera is the leading data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across the data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is and what exposes it to risk so they can take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia, Accel, Cyberstarts, Redpoint Ventures, Coatue, Spark Capital, Georgian, and AT&T Ventures. Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud and on-premises. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

