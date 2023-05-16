Cyera Labs Introduces SafeType Data Privacy Browser Extension to Help Companies Use ChatGPT Securely

SafeType anonymizes sensitive data typed into ChatGPT to avoid misuse and accidental disclosures

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera, the data security company, today announced that its security research division, Cyera Labs, has launched a browser extension that anonymizes sensitive data typed into ChatGPT. SafeType automatically detects sensitive data, stopping it from being sent to the platform.

Businesses are torn between enabling their developers and teams to experiment with and leverage the transformative power of generative AI. When individuals use ChatGPT, it is extremely easy to accidentally feed it private information. If a user forgets to anonymize or remove data from a document or chat session, regulated data will be transmitted to the platform. For example, if a user leverages AI to collate customer feedback and organize it into a report, customer contact details could unknowingly be shared. SafeType bundles static classifiers for 10 commonly used data classes to build awareness and offer protection against sharing sensitive data.

"We are in the midst of a transformative moment in the use of generative AI," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO of Cyera. "Developers around the world want to experiment with the technology, and technology-forward companies are actively exploring how ChatGPT can improve productivity and efficiency. We want to support efforts to harness the potential of this platform safely and avoid extreme measures that stifle innovation, like banning the use of ChatGPT outright to protect privacy."

SafeType identifies when a user is entering sensitive data into ChatGPT, informs them why it should not be shared and provides the ability to anonymize or remove it from the session. Given that Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report found that employees are over 2.5 times more likely to make an error than to act maliciously, SafeType represents an opportunity to significantly improve data defense while enabling developers to explore, securely.

The SafeType extension can be downloaded from the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge stores, and from cyera.io. The software is licensed using the permissive Apache 2.0 license, making it easy for developers to contribute to the project or use the code in their own applications. Released under community preview, SafeType is not connected to Cyera's data security platform, does not share code with the platform and does not interact with Cyera in any way.

"Generative AI will transform the entire process of creating software," said Bogomil Balkansky, partner at Sequoia Capital. "We are excited to see the data security experts from Cyera Labs open source technology to help developers and the companies they work for harness and innovate with ChatGPT safely."

Cyera's vision is for every business to realize the full potential of data — collaboration, connection with customers, insight that fuels innovation — to power a new era of development, growth and productivity. Realizing this potential requires that businesses have the ability to leverage transformational technology responsibly while protecting their most valuable asset - data. Visit Cyera's site to learn more about its new and enhanced AI-powered data security solutions.

About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying correct, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across your data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is, what exposes it to risk, and take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Cyberstarts, Cyera is redefining the way companies do cloud data security. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

