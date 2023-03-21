Cyera Named 2023 Cloud Data Security Product of the Year by Cloud Computing Magazine

Cyera Data Security Posture Management Platform Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera , the data security company,— Cyera announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded the Company a 2023 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

"This recognition from Cloud Computing Magazine is all about the team at Cyera and the innovation they have delivered for customers. Securing data in a multi-cloud world is exceedingly difficult to do. It is also a moral imperative, for businesses, for consumers and for governments. The team has enabled customers to have visibility over all their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. We're solving critical problems," said Cyera co-founder and CEO Yotam Segev.

Enhancing Cloud Detection and Response with Data Security Posture

Cyera's data security posture management platform enables security teams to understand the data they manage, and what's at risk. By automatically and continuously identifying data stores across IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, Cyera proactively assesses internet facing exposures and access permissions, and provides detection and response capabilities to keep an organization's most precious data safe from exposure.

"Congratulations to Cyera for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Cyera's data security platform is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Cyera in 2023 and beyond."

About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses context and control over their most valuable asset: data. As a pioneer in Data Security Posture Management, Cyera instantly provides companies visibility over all their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. Backed by the world's leading investors, Sequoia, Accel and Cyberstarts, Cyera is redefining the way companies secure their data. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

