Cyera Takes Top Honors in Globee and Cloud Security Awards Programs

Cyera US

20 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Data Security Platform Again Recognized by Industry Influencers for Product Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyerathe data security company, announced today that its data security platform has again received top honors in three leading awards programs, adding to its three previous award wins this year. Cyera has been recognized with:

  • Gold in the 3rd Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors for Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS
  • Gold in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Information Technology Awards for Best Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution
  • Finalist in the 2023 Cloud Security Awards for Best Security Solution for Data Management

"From the company's inception, we have focused on innovating and revolutionizing data security for the cloud era and we are pleased that our team's commitment continues to be recognized by industry influencers," said Cyera co-founder and CEO, Yotam Segev. "With companies moving data to the cloud faster than ever before, today's multi-cloud landscape is data chaos. Our platform was built to empower security teams to achieve a data-centric security architecture, providing context and control over their cloud data so they can enable innovation, securely."

Cyera's AI-powered data security platform provides holistic cloud data security coverage across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments, gaining deep knowledge of a data's context, who can access it, and how it is used across environments and platforms. Cyera instantly provides companies visibility over all their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. Cyera detects and mitigates exposures by applying the right security controls at the speed and scale of the cloud.

Cyera's Fortune 500 customers have already reported immediate and impactful results and the solution continues to identify critical security exposures across healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial services, technology services and business services verticals. 

To learn more about Cyera's AI-powered data security solutions, visit cyera.io

About Cyera
Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying correct, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across your data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is, what exposes it to risk, and take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Cyberstarts, Cyera is redefining the way companies do cloud data security. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io.

