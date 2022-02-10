CYETUS Sees a Surge in Sales

SUNNYDALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee industry is percolating with the release of premium espresso machines from CYETUS. Shanghai Starship Electronic Commerce Company, the creators of the brand CYETUS, has seen a surge in sales since launching the brand in October.

As inflation drives up the cost of coffee from big name chains, CYETUS has provided relief for consumers who do not want to waste money on single serves. With the average cost of a cup at $3, coffee lovers can purchase an innovative, high-quality espresso machine for $200-$700 and still save money.

CYETUS All-in-One Home Barista Semi-Auto Espresso Machine

Unlike other products in the marketplace, CYETUS brings together beautiful design with solid functionality at a fraction of the cost of other premium coffee appliances. Over 20 years of experience designing machines competing coffee makers has led to a collection of premium appliances based on consumer insights and emerging trends.

Coffee connoisseurs can now become at-home baristas with multi-functional products delivering the right amount of pumping pressure for maximum flavor extraction and intelligent temperature control. The All-in-One Home Barista Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine also includes an integrated precision conical burr grinder with thirty settings to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for preferred taste.

CYETUS products are available on CYETUS.com and Amazon.

About CYETUS:

CYETUS, a constellation in Greek mythology is a sea monster, which generated the original idea for creating CYETUS. The brand changed the spelling and image from sea monster to a whale to inspire strong, calm and cozy feelings, like a good cup of coffee. CYETUS is rooted and led by a team who are passionate about food and coffee who want to provide superior quality, design and function at competitive costs. To learn more about CYETUS, visit www.CYETUS.com .

