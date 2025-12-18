CYFIRMA Announces DeCYFIR 4.0: Industry-Leading AI Platform Engineered for Preemptive Protection Against Future Threats

Revolutionary 9 Pillar AI Architecture Combines Threat Discovery, Intelligence, Prioritization, and Deception for Total Digital Security

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, the global leader in Preemptive External Threat Landscape Management (ETLM), today announced the launch of DeCYFIR 4.0, a groundbreaking evolution of its flagship platform engineered for the AI era. DeCYFIR 4.0 is the first platform of its kind to seamlessly integrate predictive threat intelligence, dynamic deception, real-world threat-led training, and automated exposure management into a unified platform, empowering defenders to anticipate, confuse, and neutralize novel and emerging threats amid the surge in AI-accelerated cyberattacks.

At the heart of this transformative innovation is DeCYFIR 4.0's robust 9-pillar architecture, delivering comprehensive external threat visibility, proactive risk mitigation, and sector-specific defenses:

Attack Surface Discovery & Intelligence Vulnerability Intelligence & Threat Prioritization Brand & Online Exposure Management Digital Risk & Identity Protection Third Party Risk Management Situational Awareness & Emerging Threats Predictive Threat Intelligence Threat Adaptive Awareness and Training Sector Tailored Deception Intelligence

Crowned by the innovative the eighth pillar, Threat Adaptive Awareness and Training, and the groundbreaking ninth pillar, Sector Tailored Deception Intelligence.

Threat Adaptive Awareness and Training delivers real-world, threat-led cybersecurity training that continuously adapts to the evolving tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of active adversaries. By leveraging predictive intelligence and real-time threat insights from the platform, it creates personalized, scenario-based simulations that mirror current and emerging attacks. This ensures security teams and employees remain sharply prepared, reducing human error, the leading cause of breaches, while fostering a proactive security culture and demonstrably improving readiness against sophisticated, AI-driven campaigns.

With Sector Tailored Deception Intelligence, DeCYFIR 4.0 introduces precision deception strategies and intelligence gathering uniquely customized for high-risk sectors such as government, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and finance. This capability enables organizations to deploy highly realistic decoys and honeypots that accurately mimic sector-specific assets, luring attackers into revealing their intent early. As adversaries interact with these tailored traps, the platform captures rich, actionable insights into their tools, techniques, and motivations, thereby turning defense into offense by confusing, derailing, and neutralizing threats long before they can target real systems.

"The adversary's playbook has been rewritten by AI, demanding a fundamental shift from reactive blocking to proactive disruption," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of CYFIRMA. "DeCYFIR is built for this new reality. It decodes adversary behavior and intent in advance, allowing defenders to not just respond, but to strategically preempt. Our platform doesn't just follow frameworks; it introduces a new operational model for defense."

DeCYFIR's pioneering architecture naturally embodies the proactive principles of the industry-recognized Gartner 3D Preemptive Cybersecurity Model (Deceive, Disrupt, Deny). This alignment further validates that DeCYFIR's strategic approach is not only innovative but also fundamentally future-ready, providing a proven structural blueprint for countering the evolving threat landscape. The platform delivers on this paradigm through actionable capabilities, turning the theory of preemption into a tactical reality for defenders.

Deployable across cloud, hybrid, or on-premises infrastructures, DeCYFIR addresses the rigorous demands of regulated industries, critical infrastructure, and global enterprises. Organizations use DeCYFIR to:

Deceive: Mislead attackers with false targets and a dynamically shifting attack surface.

Disrupt: Anticipate and interrupt attacker campaigns before they reach real assets.

Deny: Block discovery, access, or exploitation of legitimate systems and data.

Key benefits:

Anticipate attacks weeks or months ahead.

Reduce attack probability and breach impact.

Protect brands, IP, and supply chains.

Bolster defenses against AI-driven threats via proactive governance.

DeCYFIR 4.0's 9-pillar architecture transforms cybersecurity from reactive to preemptive. It delivers early warnings, prioritizes vulnerabilities, minimizes digital and supply-chain exposure, and builds team readiness through adaptive training. As a unified platform, it eliminates silos, consolidates tools to cut costs, speeds decisions with actionable intelligence, and provides clear ROI via faster incident response and prevented financial/reputational damage so as to keep organizations ahead in a hostile threat landscape.

