CyGlass Will Attend Fortinet's Accelerate19 Global User and Partner Conference

LITTLETON, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyGlass, a Fortinet Fabric-Ready technology alliance partner, announced today that it will attend Accelerate19 , Fortinet's annual global partner and user conference, to demonstrate its Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) solution. CyGlass' Network Native Collector for Fortinet enhances Fortinet customers' ability to defend their network and critical assets against malicious or motivated attackers. Come see us at booth 40 to learn more.

"Behavioral network analytics solutions have been too expensive and too difficult to deploy for SMBs and the MSSPs that support them," noted Ed Jackowiak, CEO of CyGlass Inc. "In contrast, our easy-to-deploy NDaaS solution uses the power of the cloud to deliver highly effective advanced threat detection at a fraction of the cost of competitors. CyGlass' NDaaS works seamlessly with any FortiGate, and we're excited to demonstrate our joint solution at Accelerate."

Automatically identifies assets on your network and prioritizes layered security zones, receives "Smart Alerts", and prioritizes event notifications on suspicious network activity and policy violations

Gains visibility of your network threat landscape and responds quickly to malicious insiders or motivated attackers

Detects network anomalies with proven scalable AI that continuously learns while monitoring your network activity

FortiGate integration requires no additional hardware, software, or people

Creates comprehensive reports on threats, assets and network behavior.

Accelerate19 is taking place April 8-11, 2019 at the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Fortinet's conference will bring together customers and partners to learn from and collaborate with many of the industry's top leaders and technical experts. Through timely keynote sessions , hands-on labs, and breakout sessions , attendees will discover innovative ways to improve their overall security posture.

About CyGlass

CyGlass' Networks Defense as a Service (NDaaS) solution simply and effectively identifies, detects, and responds to threats to your network without requiring any additional hardware, software, or people. The CyGlass Cloud using AI to continuously analyze the billions of conversations happening on your network and learn what is normal. CyGlass generates alerts when suspicious behaviors that risk the security of your critical IT assets are detected. CyGlass addresses data privacy as the CyGlass Cloud does not require any personally identifiable information (PII) to detect threats.

