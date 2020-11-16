Cygnal Therapeutics Named to Chemical & Engineering News' 10 Start-Ups to Watch List

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnal Therapeutics, the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, today announced that it has been named as one of Chemical & Engineering News' (C&EN) 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2020. Published by the American Chemical Society (ACS), C&EN is a weekly magazine and daily website that reports on news, trends, and leaders in the industry. The annual list honors 10 of the most exciting new companies using chemistry to innovate and improve the world across industries, including human health.

"I'm excited to share with our readers how the 10 start-ups we selected are working to tackle a range of important global challenges spanning different aspects of sustainability and human health," said Bibiana Campos Seijo, Ph.D., editor-in-chief and vice president of C&EN Media Group. "We're now in our sixth year featuring up-and-coming chemistry-based start-ups. Companies we've highlighted in past years have gone on to do great things, and we're confident this year's group will also be successful."

Cygnal's inclusion as one of C&EN's 10 Start-Ups to Watch comes on the heels of a productive year since the company unveiled in late 2019. Cygnal has marked numerous milestones, including: starting two programs using the company's proprietary Exoneural Medicine Platform™ (EMP™); announcing a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) made up of world-class researchers and scientists; expanding the SAB with new members; co-authoring a paper in Cell; bringing onboard the company's first chief business officer and first chief medical officer; and more.

"We're honored to be named to C&EN's Start-Ups to Watch list, and I'm proud of our entire team for their hard work and the scientific progress they've made in the last three years," said Pearl Huang, Ph.D., president and CEO of Cygnal Therapeutics. "It's validating to see exoneural biology recognized as one of the most promising areas of scientific innovation today. This is fundamental biology with implications for cancer, inflammatory diseases, and many other areas of patient need."

