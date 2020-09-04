Cygnal Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnal Therapeutics, the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, today announced that Pearl Huang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview as part of Wells Fargo's 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. E.T. The event will be held virtually. Registration is available for clients through Wells Fargo.

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, Cygnal Therapeutics is the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, an unprecedented way of thinking about nerves and peripheral neural pathways outside of traditional neurobiology. Fueled by its proprietary Exoneural Medicine Platform™, Cygnal has generated evidence showing exoneurogenesis is a hallmark of cancer, playing a critical role in the invasion, proliferation, and migration of tumors. Cygnal data also suggests that neuroimmune crosstalk plays a role in antitumor immunity, inflammatory diseases, and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, as well as a host of other diseases. Learn more at www.cygnaltx.com

