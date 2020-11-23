Cygnal Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnal Therapeutics, the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, today announced that Pearl Huang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available for registered attendees from November 23, 2020 to December 3, 2020 through the Piper Sandler conference site.

About Cygnal Therapeutics

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, Cygnal Therapeutics is the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, an unprecedented way of thinking about nerves and peripheral neural pathways outside of traditional neurobiology. Fueled by its proprietary Exoneural Medicine Platform™, Cygnal has generated evidence showing exoneurogenesis is a hallmark of cancer, playing a critical role in the invasion, proliferation, and migration of tumors. Cygnal data also suggests that neuroimmune crosstalk plays a role in antitumor immunity, inflammatory diseases, and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, as well as a host of other diseases. Learn more at www.cygnaltx.com

SOURCE Cygnal Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.cygnaltx.com

