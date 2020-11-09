Cygnal Therapeutics to Present Poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnal Therapeutics, the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, will present a poster this week at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The conference will be held online as a virtual event. Cygnal's poster will discuss research on the development and use of novel monoclonal antibodies to block tumor-promoting interactions with Neuropilin-1, leading to significant tumor growth inhibition in vivo.

Title: A novel mechanism of Neuropilin-1 inhibition results in improved tumor growth inhibition in vivo

Number: 683

Presenters: Daniel Blom, Ph.D., Shalini Sethumadhavan, Ph.D., Eric Zhu, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Available virtually on Monday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. ET onward

Registered event attendees can access the poster via their SITC event login. Cygnal's poster presenters will be available for questions online on Wednesday, November 11 from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. ET and on Friday, November 13 from 4:40 to 5:10 p.m. ET.

About Cygnal Therapeutics

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, Cygnal Therapeutics is the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, an unprecedented way of thinking about nerves and peripheral neural pathways outside of traditional neurobiology. Fueled by its proprietary Exoneural Medicine Platform™, Cygnal has generated evidence showing exoneurogenesis is a hallmark of cancer, playing a critical role in the invasion, proliferation, and migration of tumors. Cygnal data also suggests that neuroimmune crosstalk plays a role in antitumor immunity, inflammatory diseases, and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, as well as a host of other diseases. Learn more at www.cygnaltx.com.

