Cygnal Therapeutics to Present Two Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnal Therapeutics, the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, will present two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will take place virtually from April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021. The posters will describe insights into exoneural biology discovered via Cygnal's Exoneural Medicine Platform™ (EMP).

Poster Title: Neural communication to peripheral tumors regulates cancer cell activity

Number: 1450

Presenter: Monica Thanawala, Ph.D.

Poster Title: Novel mechanisms of Neuropilin-1 inhibition result in improved tumor growth inhibition in vivo

Number: 526

Presenters: Shalini Sethumadhavan, Ph.D., and Eric Zhu, Ph.D.

Both posters will be offered virtually, and Cygnal's presenters will be available to answer questions via the AACR's online system during and after the event. The posters will be available for viewing by registered attendees from April 10 until June 21, 2021.

About Cygnal Therapeutics

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, Cygnal Therapeutics is the first company to build a platform to develop drugs in the new field of exoneural biology, an unprecedented way of thinking about nerves and peripheral neural pathways outside of traditional neurobiology. Fueled by its proprietary Exoneural Medicine Platform™, Cygnal has generated evidence showing exoneurogenesis is a hallmark of cancer, playing a critical role in the invasion, proliferation, and migration of tumors. Cygnal data also suggests that neuroimmune crosstalk plays a role in antitumor immunity, inflammatory diseases, and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, as well as a host of other diseases. Learn more at www.cygnaltx.com

