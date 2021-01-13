Cygnet Infotech's TestingWhiz partners with LambdaTest

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a global Technology Products & Services company, announces collaboration with 'LambdaTest', a leading Cross Browser Testing Cloud. The partnership will strengthen their core competencies and will help enhance their businesses across the globe.

TestingWhiz is a codeless automation testing tool for Software, Web, Mobile, Database, Cloud, Web Services and API testing. It is pillared on a strong architecture combined with intuitive Automation Engine that promises to take one's test automation to the next level. Similarly, LambdaTest is the fastest growing testing cloud platform and allows developers and testers to perform both automated and manual cross browser testing on 2000+ browsers & Operating Systems.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Keval Hutheesing, Executive Director, Cygnet InfoTech, said, "Automation is the need of the hour in today's world and TestingWhiz's codeless approach makes test automation easy for the business users. This collaboration will be beneficial to both, the company and its global users. We are moving forward with the vision of taking Test Automation to a different level. Extending the product lines to fit the latest evolutionary market, providing codeless and intuitive test automation as well as giving the flexibility to execute the test cases across 2000+ different browser configurations are some of the benefits that this partnership will bear for the global users."

Asad Khan, CEO LambdaTest, said, "At LambdaTest we are working towards building an integrated cloud-based ecosystem for all development and testing tasks. Our partnership with TestingWhiz is another step in that direction. We see a lot of potential in this partnership as users from both sides will be able to reduce their overall go-to market time by first creating their tests in a codeless manner using TestingWhiz and then cut down their test execution time by running multiple test suits in parallel on LambdaTest. The two platforms complement each other and will be a great value add to global users."

About TestingWhiz:

TestingWhiz helps test engineers to perform hassle-free test automation of web, mobile and cloud applications. With TestingWhiz, test engineers can effectively automate Functional, Regression and Database Testing of applications by leveraging out-of-the-box and intelligent features like keyword-driven testing, data driven testing, excel inputs, cross-browser testing, image comparison, object recorder, and language translation.

About Cygnet Infotech:

Cygnet Infotech works with clients across 35 countries with its 1000 strong engineering and consulting teams. The company's core strength lies in enabling the clients to digitize, scale and transform into high performing businesses. Cygnet's offerings include IT services, products, digital consulting, and tax technology solutions.

About LambdaTest:

LambdaTest is a cross browser testing company that allows users to run both manual and automated tests on their websites and webapps across 2000+ different browsers, browser versions and operating system environments. The platform has been used to perform over 12 million tests in just three years and is now being used by over 350,000 users across 132 different countries.

