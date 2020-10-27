Cygnus Capital, Inc. Responds to Recent Amendments to Exchange Offers of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Conclusion of the Special Meeting

- Pleased that the proposal to amend AHT's corporate charter, which would have forced the conversion of all preferred stock into common stock, has failed and that the AHT Board has agreed to conclude the previously adjourned special meeting of common stockholders.

- Believes the continuation of the exchange offers with amended terms to eliminate the cash consideration are a distraction and should be immediately terminated.

- Calls upon AHT management and Board to refocus their efforts on other strategies to improve AHT's capital structure.

- Continues to believe there is great upside to AHT and AHT's independent directors have the ability to restore their credibility and better align with all stockholders.