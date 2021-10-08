Cygnus Education CEO, Marcelo Parravicini to Speak at LeadsCon 2021 in Las Vegas

"I'm excited to join these thought-leaders for a discussion regarding the many challenges higher education marketing and enrollment management professional face," said Marcelo Parravicini. "Having been on both sides of the table in my career – the agency and institution side – I'm eager to offer insight for higher education marketing teams navigating the hyper-competitive nature of online student recruitment."

In addition, Cygnus Education is exhibiting at LeadsCon and encourages attendees to visit their booth (#434) to demonstrate their newest technology innovation, VEGA, and interact with the Cygnus team. VEGA is a proprietary technology that Cygnus offers to its higher education partners to integrate data from marketing efforts, set up performance-based process automation, and help make faster marketing decisions based on real-time intelligence. The Cygnus Education team will be present at their LeadsCon booth on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, 2021.

About Cygnus Education:

Cygnus Education, ranked #596 on the Inc. 5000 list, is one of the fastest growing technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions providers dedicated to the higher education vertical. Cygnus is a leader in providing fully transparent, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth. Learn more at CygnusEducation.com.

