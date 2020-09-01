Cygnus Education Continues Commitment to Transparency and Consumer Privacy by Partnering with Jornaya

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, whose Privacy Guardian solution is the industry standard for complying with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), today announced that Cygnus Education, a leading performance marketing and enrollment management solutions agency within Higher Education, has integrated Jornaya's Privacy Guardian to manage compliance risk associated with the TCPA.

"Cygnus' relationship with Jornaya will not only allow our partner institutions to ensure that they have proof of consent on our leads at scale, but it is also a reflection of our commitment to honoring transparency, our core brand promise, as well as consumer privacy and preference," said Marcelo Parravicini, CEO of Cygnus. "We are strategically focused on creating meaningful consumer interactions that align with the prospective student's interest and consent, and Jornaya's mission and product suite will support this focus now and into the future."

Jornaya's Privacy Guardian allows users to audit each lead in real-time to ensure the consumer is only called if the lead passes all TCPA compliance and consumer privacy checks. With the largest network of lead generators and advertisers using its technology, Jornaya helps any party in the marketing supply chain ensure that they have proper consent and proof of that consent, regardless of whether or not they captured the consumer's phone number directly. Jornaya provides TCPA compliance tools to the nation's largest insurance providers, banks, mortgage lenders, schools, real estate companies, and automotive companies. Jornaya's customers are able to validate whether every online consumer inquiry is compliant with the consumer's prior express written consent, ensuring safe and permissible communication between marketers and consumers.

Jornaya also announced the expansion of its Privacy Guardian service to help customers comply with the CCPA regulation that went into effect on January 1, 2020 and that its Publisher Partner Program has now grown to over 1,000 partners.

