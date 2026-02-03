CYGNVS launches AI Model for Cyber Readiness and Response

First-of-its-kind AI Model is trained on over 20,000 real-world incidents

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CYGNVS today announced the availability of the CYGNVS AI model for cyber readiness and incident response, a breakthrough in purpose-built AI trained on tens of thousands of real-world incidents and outages that delivers customer incident-specific guidance to help organizations make faster and smarter decisions during crises.

"Despite the increasing frequency and severity of cyber incidents and technology outages, individual organizations only have limited experience in successfully managing these crises and are looking for an AI trained on a broad range of incidents to support the corporate incident response team for an effective, secure and timely response," said Paul Furtado, Vice President and Analyst at Gartner. "The challenge is aggregating a corpus of real-world incident data to train the AI."

Any AI model is only as good as the data that trains it, and all real-world incidents are run behind closed doors, making any incident response training dataset unavailable and inaccessible to AI models.

In a first-of-its-kind effort, the CYGNVS AI is trained by integrating information from multiple proprietary incident response sources, with the global cyber incident data of Marsh, the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. The CYGNVS AI draws on the insights and patterns Marsh has identified from the more than 2,500 cyber incidents Marsh assists its global clients with every year. But while the CYGNVS AI model leverages insights from Marsh, no client data is shared with CYGNVS.

"Marsh has the world's richest experience and expertise on cyber readiness and response from our 25 years in cyber insurance and our daily service to more than 15,000 clients around the world," said Thomas Reagan, Global Head of Cyber at Marsh Risk. "Clients expect Marsh to continue finding new ways to make our insights available to them in moments that matter. We collaborated with CYGNVS to bring this AI model to life for our clients, enabling them to learn from and apply our experience for more successful incident readiness and response. Our approach ensures client privacy and security, while delivering proactive, context-aware AI-based guidance."

To protect client data, Marsh independently develops model weights and tokens by analyzing its library of loss data. Marsh then internally vets the training outputs, ensuring that client information remains private and secure. The anonymized insights and patterns identified through this analysis are aggregated by CYGNVS with its own independent data sources to develop an integrated training set for the CYGNVS AI. This process means clients have access to cutting-edge, data-driven AI insights while maintaining strict controls over client privacy.

"CYGNVS was founded on the mission of accelerating cyber resilience globally, and we are excited to announce this AI breakthrough," said Arvind Parthasarathi, Founder & CEO of CYGNVS. "Thanks to our collaboration with Marsh, customers get to have their cake and eat it too - by having a purpose-built AI for cyber readiness and response that's built on learnings from tens of thousands of real-world incidents, while preserving customer data ownership and confidentiality."

CYGNVS AI is available to CYGNVS Enterprise customers at no additional cost. For more information, visit www.CYGNVS.AI.

About CYGNVS Inc.

Over 3,000 customer organizations rely on CYGNVS as their Out-of-Band AI Command Center for Cyber Resilience reducing the cost and impact of incidents and outages. Even when systems are unavailable or compromised, IT/Security, Business Teams, and External Providers collaborate inside CYGNVS to prepare and import response plans, practice playbooks in tabletop exercises, successfully execute the response, and report to regulators and customers. Learn more at CYGNVS.com or contact Sonia Awan – PR for CYGNVS at [email protected]

SOURCE CYGNVS