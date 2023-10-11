Cyient Receives Modern Network Management Award at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

News provided by

Cyient

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company, received the Modern Network Management Award at the 2023 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in Palm Springs, California on October 10.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2800 partners worldwide. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Cyient was one of 15 Esri partners who received an achievement award at the conference. 

"Cyient is honored to receive the Modern Network Management award from Esri. We have worked diligently to create solid data foundations for our utility partners. This award reiterates our commitment and innovations in using the Esri Utility Network platform for our customers. In these fast-moving and challenging times, we find that utilities are extending their GIS capabilities to many new areas of their operation. By building a solid data network, our utility partners can creatively solve new and existing use cases with confidence that their data is accurate. This data foundation supports their projects and will strengthen their move to digitize, modernize, and decarbonize while meeting company goals," said Herman Kleynhans, Senior Vice President & BU Head - MEU

"Esri congratulates Cyient on their 2023 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director and SVP Global Business Development at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Cyient to foster the use of GIS technology to support our mutual customers improving infrastructure." 

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company. We collaborate with our customers to design digital enterprises, build intelligent products and platforms, and solve sustainability challenges. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient 

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

For further information please contact:

 

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

+91 99892 22959

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com

 

Phalguna Hari Jandhyala

Cyient  

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

SOURCE Cyient

Also from this source

Cyient Collaborates with Microsoft to Establish 'EnGeneer': A Center of Excellence for Engineering Intelligent Products and Automating Engineering Processes

Cyient, a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company has collaborated with Microsoft to establish the "EnGeneer" Center of...

Cyient Receives Premier Award from Raytheon Technologies for Exemplary Performance in 2022

Cyient, a global Engineering and Technology solutions company, today announced that it has been honored with a Premier Award from its customer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.