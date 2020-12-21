Cyient Receives the Thales Supplier Performance Award 2020

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and digital technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the "2020 Supplier Performance Award" from Thales. The company received the award at the Thales Virtual Annual Supplier Conference held on December 15, 2020, for achieving "on-conformity delivery performance" excellence.

Thales issues the award annually to recognize suppliers across different categories for achieving excellence in execution. The award demonstrates Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners and customers. The company also achieved a "Class A" rating for its "on-time delivery performance."

Commenting on the recognition, Rajendra Velagapudi, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient DLM, said, "We are delighted to receive this award and are deeply appreciative of the strategic relationship between Cyient and Thales. This signifies our joint contribution toward the building of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our associates and suppliers/partners. We look forward to scaling our relationship with Thales to new heights and raising the innovation bar to deliver greater efficiencies."

Speaking on the occasion, Roque Carmona, Senior Vice-President, Group Chief Procurement Officer, Thales, said, "Cyient has been one of our trusted partners for several key initiatives including design engineering, manufacturing, and our 'Go-to-India' programme. A successful partnership must adhere to the highest delivery standards and ensure performance excellence. We congratulate the Cyient team on achieving this distinction especially during the challenging times. Together we shall continue to contribute to the prestigious 'Make in India' initiative of the Indian government."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations –connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers –businesses, organisations and states – in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

About Thales in India

Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in Noida and has other operational offices and sites spread across Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, among others. Over 1,800 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India's growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport, Aerospace and Digital Identity and Security markets. Thales has two engineering competence centres in India - one in Delhi NCR focused on digital identity and security business and the other one in Bengaluru focused on hardware, software and systems engineering capabilities for both the civil and defence sectors, serving global needs.

