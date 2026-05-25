Cyient Semiconductors Announces Strategic Financing with Edelweiss at ~ USD 500 Mn. Equity Valuation

HYDERABAD, India, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors today announced a strategic financing transaction with funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd ("Edelweiss") and affiliated co-investors.

The transaction includes an equity investment of approximately USD 10 Mn (INR 100 Crores) at a post-money equity valuation of USD ~500 Mn (INR 4600 Crores), alongside structured debt capital, enabling the company to strengthen its capital structure and support the continued scale-up of its global semiconductor business. The transaction is subject to definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

A Market Defined by Power and AI

Artificial intelligence is driving a step-change in compute and exposing its biggest constraint: power. Data center energy consumption is set to climb nearly 4x by 2030, making power efficiency foundational to scaling AI infrastructure.

At the same time, India's semiconductor ambitions are accelerating, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) led initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, and broader policy support for fabs, OSAT, and chip design, alongside growing ecosystem investments and a push toward domestic product development across the value chain.

Building a Differentiated Semiconductor Platform

Over the last twelve months, Cyient Semiconductors completed the acquisition of Kinetic Technologies, a power semiconductor company with over 3 billion chips shipped, a portfolio of 250+ products, and more than 100 patents. It also launched India's first GaN power IC family in partnership with Navitas Semiconductor and established strategic ecosystem partnerships with GlobalFoundries, MIPS, and Navitas. In addition, it secured the SCL modernization program, a key initiative in India's semiconductor roadmap.

Together, these moves mark a clear transition toward a product-led semiconductor platform, spanning custom silicon and power semiconductor solutions, and serving global customers across AI infrastructure, automotive, industrial, and communications markets. This shift also expands the company's position across the semiconductor value chain, strengthening its move toward system-led silicon development and product ownership.

Investment to Accelerate Execution

The transaction includes an equity investment of approximately USD 10 Mn at a post-money valuation of ~ USD 500 Mn, alongside ~ USD 20 Mn in structured debt designed to support long-duration growth.

The combined ~ USD 30 Mn will be deployed across three strategic priorities: advancing the company's product R&D roadmap across custom power semiconductors and custom ASSP's; building in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India to strengthen development and qualification capabilities; and supporting working capital requirements as Cyient Semiconductors scales larger, longer-cycle global customer programs.

This investment is focused on scaling proprietary capabilities in power semiconductors and custom silicon; areas where sustained R&D and IP translate into long-term competitive advantage across multiple product cycles. It positions the company to accelerate execution, expand its product platform, and capture a larger share of the global opportunity while retaining the flexibility to pursue future strategic growth.

Commenting on the investment, Suman Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Cyient Semiconductors, said, "Power is the defining constraint on AI's next decade and solving it requires semiconductor companies that combine deep custom silicon capability with proprietary power IP. That is exactly what Cyient Semiconductors is building. This financing from Edelweiss accelerates our journey toward becoming a globally relevant power semiconductor company, built from India, competing on the world stage."

This investment positions Cyient Semiconductors to scale its platform, accelerate execution, and capture a growing share of the global opportunity in power semiconductors and custom silicon, supported by increasing momentum in India's semiconductor ecosystem.

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in the press release that are not based on historical facts may be forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such forward‑looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, regulatory and tax laws, import duties, litigation, labour relations and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Cyient Semiconductors undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Cyient